Over reliance on residents’ spiritual needs and watching TV as activities at Sligo nursing home says HIQA

HIQA has expressed concern about staffing levels and an over reliance on Mass and TV as activities at a Sligo nursing home.

Following an unannounced inspection on March 15th last at the Nazareth House Nursing Home, an inspector stated that he was not assured that the number and skill mix of staff available on the day of the inspection was able to meet the assessed social care needs of 70 residents given the layout of the centre.

Residents informed the inspector that they liked living in the designated centre and that they were content with the support received from the staff team.

Residents were content in the company of staff and it was clear that the staff knew the residents very well.

While residents expressed their satisfaction with the care provided the inspector found that a number of improvements were required in order to ensure that;

· Resident social care needs are met on a consistent basis.

· There are sufficient storage facilities available in the designated centre.

· Current systems for monitoring service provision are effective.

The inspector there was an over reliance on residents’ spiritual needs as their main activity or often a focus on residents watching TV as a key activity.

Records identifying residents participation at activities was inconsistent.

In some cases there were no daily care notes made for resident’s activities for at least three days.

The current allocation of staffing resources to provide and co-ordinate meaningful activities and social engagement for all residents on the day was not sufficient, he found.

The inspector observed that even with support of care staff on the units there were not sufficient staff available to ensure that the activities provided met the social care needs and preferences of all of the residents especially those with complex needs.

There was a recruitment campaign underway to recruit four staff nurses, with their vacant positions currently back filled with regular agency cover. Of the three health care assistant vacancies in the centre two had already been recruited and were awaiting start dates.

There was no additional resources identified for the provision of social care support at the time of this inspection.There was an out of hours management roster in place during the week while there was regular onsite management cover during the weekend.

“While there are numerous facilities available in this designated centre for residents to use in order to pursue their recreational and occupational interests, support for residents to follow these interests was found to be limited.

“Although there was evidence that activities were planned for each of the four units the inspector found that there was no planned schedule of weekly activities prepared in advance or displayed on these units or on resident notice boards to inform residents of what activities would be available for them each day.

“Furthermore, the care planning documentation to identify and support residents engagement at both group and individual level required improvement to ensure residents social care needs are consistently met,” said the inspector.

Concerns were also expressed about storage.

The inspector was not assured that the current storage practices in the sluicing facilities met the required infection prevention and control standards.

A number of items were stored in these facilities which could impact on cross contamination such as clothing which was regularly used by staff when taking out the waste for removal.

In addition, access to a sink located in another sluice facility was hampered due to the volume of commodes stores in this facility.

While there were records available to confirm daily cleaning practices were in place, the current system to confirm that communal mobility equipment had been cleaned in between resident use was not sufficiently robust.

There were no records available to confirm that wheelchairs stored in the equipment room had been cleaned in between resident use.

In addition records to confirm that rooms were deep cleaned post infection outbreak or departure of resident were not available on the day of th inspection.

A record submitted to the inspector post inspection was dated April 2022 and did not provide the required assurance that rooms were in receipt of a deep clean when they became vacant. There was no other recent record submitted to the inspector.

He also found there was insufficient opportunities for residents to participate in activities in accordance with their interests and capacities.

Residents were observed across the four units of the centre watching television for long periods of the day without any other organised activity available for them to engage in.

A number of residents preferred to remain in their room however the inspector did not observe any in-room activities being provided for these residents.

Care records indicated that there was an over reliance on activities such as residents attending a Mass service, or watching TV. While there was an activity schedule displayed on individual units on a daily basis, there was no weekly programme of activities displayed on each unit and this meant that residents could not plan in advance what activities they preferred to attend.

A satisfaction questionnaire was however being developed for 2023 to capture resident and family views on the quality of the service provided.

The nursing home in response has undertaken to:

• Ensuring the designated centers staffing compliment is kept under review to ensure the

delivery of safe and effective care adhering to all applicable legislation and standards; and

• Increasing the current allocation of staffing resources to provide and co-ordinate meaningful activities and social engagement for all residents;

• Increasing the number of volunteers who specialize in the delivery of arts and crafts that are available to the designated centre to enhance the existing activity and entertainment programme.

• Incorporating the role of Physiotherapist who is employed in the designated centre to participate in the activity programme for the delivery of activities that promote the health and wellbeing of the residents;

• The designated centre has appointed 3 volunteers since the inspection was completed to complement the staffing structure in the delivery of meaningful activities for the residents.

It also undertook to ensure: Hoist slings will not be stored over hoists located in communal areas of the centre.

Hoist slings will be stored in a new location designated for this purpose,

• Procedures for ensuring communal equipment is cleaned between resident use has been introduced and will be monitored to ensure they are effective with staff informed of their responsibilities;

• All items inappropriately stored in a number of sluice rooms have been removed;

• The cleaners stores will be upgraded with the installation of disposal sinks

• Cupboards used to store incontinence wear will be secured to remove the potential for cross contamination.

• Conducting a review of all activities available to residents considering the lifestyle choices and preferences of the resident;

• Adjusting the activity programme to ensure that it meets the expressed needs/preferences of the individual residents;

• Offering activities through the provision of activities that promote the health and wellbeing of our residents such as strength and balance games; and

• Expand the range of impromptu activities such as music, pet therapy, art and bowling that have been introduced into the activity programme.