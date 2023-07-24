Over 6k of old water pipes in scenic County Sligo seaside resort have been replaced

Uisce Éireann that it has completed significant water mains replacement works in Kilglass and Enniscrone, providing a safer more secure water supply to local communities.

Situated along the Wild Atlantic Way, thousands of visitors flock to West Sligo every year to savour its rich culture and heritage combined with its spectacular natural environment; its beaches and coastline.

Therefore, providing a safe and reliable water supply to all homes and businesses across Sligo is of critical importance.

Working in partnership with Sligo County Council, Uisce Éireann recently prioritised the replacement of more than 6.5km of old and damaged water mains in West Sligo, including 5.5km in Kilglass and 1km in Enniscrone.

Outlining the benefits, the completion of these Leakage Reduction works in West Sligo will bring Declan Cawley, Uisce Éireann Regional Lead said: “Many of the old and damaged pipes in Kilglass were prone to bursts and high levels of leakage, causing supply challenges for homes and businesses.

“Replacing them with modern pipes reduces the drinking water lost by leakage and brings an all-round improvement to the water network for the Kilglass community.

“Similarly, in Enniscrone the completed water mains replacement works will see an improvement to both water quality and the reliability of the supply as well as reducing leakage levels.

Declan added: “Since being involved in the Leakage Reduction Programme across the North West Region, I have seen first-hand how efforts to tackle leakage have benefited local residents and businesses.

“The very real impact of these works has been significant leakage savings and a better, more robust supply of water for the people of Sligo.”

Identifying and repairing these leaks will help Uisce Éireann to achieve our 2030 goal of a national leakage rate of 25%. The national Leakage Reduction team has made great strides since 2018 when the leakage rate stood at 46%.

Since 2018, Uisce Éireann has invested more than €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the national Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 - fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.