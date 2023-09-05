Over 2,000 workers availed of upskilling in Sligo last year

Last year, 2,200 people and more than 460 companies participated in upskilling with a Skillnet Ireland Business Network in Sligo. Figures from Skillnet Ireland reveal the national agency for workforce development delivered over 12,500 training days across Sligo last year. 59% of those who undertook training were men and 41% were women, while those aged 30 to 39 years were the largest group of people availing of these upskilling supports.

The stats from County Sligo

The vast majority (96%) of the 460 Sligo companies that upskilled their workforce with Skillnet Ireland in 2022 were small and medium enterprises. The greatest uptake came from the Pharmaceutical sector followed by the Services, Agriculture, Health, Engineering, Retail and Food & Drink sectors. Companies based in Sligo undertook upskilling programmes with 56 Skillnet Business Networks, including Sligo Chamber Skillnet.

The Skillnet Ireland Annual Report, for 2022 shows that nationwide, upskilling and training programmes to the value of €70.2 million, were provided to almost 25,000 businesses and over 92,000 workers across the Irish economy and the regions. Companies contributed €26.5 million or 37% of the total investment towards upskilling their staff, a €4 million increase on 2021, signalling a high level of buy-in from industry sectors to develop their teams in partnership with Skillnet Ireland.

Skillnet Ireland provides programmes to business of all sizes across all regions in key areas such as digital skills and skills for a green transition. Every business large or small is facing challenges from the need for digital advancement to talent shortages and skills gaps. In this, the EU Year of Skills, which runs until May 2024, the agency is making substantial progress in futureproofing businesses in Sligo and across the country through talent development and to enhance the specialist skills of the Irish workforce.

Skillnet Ireland Chief Executive, Paul Healy said “As a knowledge-based economy nurturing our highly skilled workforce is central to our national competitiveness. Skillnet Ireland’s approach is based on flexibility, working with companies to respond to new industry trends in a fast and targeted way. We look forward to growing our partnerships with industry, higher education and State agencies in 2023”.

Skillnet Ireland’s Director of Business Networks, Dave Flynn says ‘In this the European Year of Skills we are making substantial progress in futureproofing Irish business through skills development so employers fully capitalise on the opportunities presented by technological innovation, digitalisation and the green transition. As the talent development agency, Skillnet Ireland will expand our engagement with companies to ensure they have the talent to meet these challenges and more.’