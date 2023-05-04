Organisers confirm that Sligo Summer Festival will not take place in 2023

Organisers of the popular Sligo Summer Festival have confirmed that the event will not take place in 2023.

This is due to the ongoing works in Stephen’s Street Car Park, where the festival usually takes place.

A post on social media said: “Due to ongoing works in Stephen’s Street car park in the transformation to the exciting brand new development of Queen Maeve’s Square – there will be no summer festival this year.

"We are excited to see the final product of Queen Maeve’s Square. We will be back in 2024 bigger and better than ever. Watch this space.”

The development of Queen Maeve Square will greatly enhance the public realm, creating an area that will be suitable for a broad range of uses including outdoor concerts, cultural events, farmers’ markets etc.

It is here that visitors will gravitate to, upon arrival in the town, and is where families can spend time enjoying a unique space overlooking the Garavogue River.