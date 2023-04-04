Only four dentists operating public scheme in County Sligo

The public Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS) which allows private dentists to provide basic dental services to adult medical card holders is in a state of crisis, a Sligo councillor stated, following a report he received at the most recent meeting of the Regional Health Forum West.

Cllr Declan Bree (pictured) had submitted a formal question to HSE officials seeking information on the number of dentists participating in the Scheme in Sligo-Leitrim.

In response he was told there are four dentists in County Sligo currently treating patients under the public Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS) and one dentist in Leitrim.

“These figures are shocking and clearly confirm that the public dental service is in a state of crisis.” said Cllr Bree.

“Last year the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, announced that he had approved new measures to provide expanded dental health care for medical card holders in the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS). He also announced his commitment to a review of the Scheme so as to ensure its future viability.

“However the reality is that the public dental treatment scheme has collapsed. The figures provided today tell us that just four dentists in Sligo and only one dentist in Leitrim are providing treatment to medical card patients. There are in excess of 30,000 people with Medical Cards in Sligo-Leitrim who are eligible for the service. Can Minister Donnelly tell us how five dentists are expected to provide dental care for so many people?

“Over the past number of years hundreds of private dentists have left the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS) which they say is outdated and unfit for purpose. This has clearly led to an unprecedented crisis in public dentistry. The ongoing failure of Government to address this crisis shows contempt for medical card holders and people on low income. It also shows scant regard or understanding of the impact of the crisis on vulnerable patients who are unable to afford access to vital dental care.

“The Health Act sets out an obligation for Government to provide adequate medical care for Medical Card holders. In this context the Government and the Minister for Health now urgently need to provide the necessary resources for a new public dental service that is fit for purpose.”