Old Coastguard Station in West Sligo hits the market for €1.75million

An astonishing five bedroom house, with sea views and rich history in West Sligo has hit the market for €1.75million.

The house, also known as the Old Coastguard Station, is for sale by a private treaty.

The five bedroom house covers an overall floor area of 391m² and boasts 300 metres of shoreline on an outstanding coastal site extending to an area of 2.80 hectares (7 acres).

The rooms in the house are spacious and are of multipurpose use. There are three ensuite bedrooms on the first floor, while the ground floor room has multipurpose uses.

The property includes a detached double garage to the side of the house and a courtyard with workshop, wood store and green house to the rear.

The property also boasts a boat house with adjoining slipway, which stores the family boat as well as all the wet gear and water sport equipment required when owning a property like this.

The house is an imposing period property built in 1873 by the Office of Public Works (OPW). It was originally constructed to accommodate four boatmen and one officer with their families.

The officer's accommodation and offices were located at one end with the watchtower at the other.

In 1960’s the building was bought from the government by an Irish American architect who restored both the watchtower and the officers accommodation at either end of the building. In 1980’s the building was fully restored by a German hotelier who turned it into a holiday home.

It was further renovated and refurbished in the mid 2000's. It has been modernised over the years and some changes have been made to suit each family who have occupied it including opening some walls to let in more natural light and converting the watchtower to a very comfortable and unusual living space.

Now it has come to the market in superb condition with most of the period features and styling intact at a cost of €1,750,000.

The Old Coastguard Station is privately located on the south-western shores of Ballisadare Bay which offers outstanding views of the Atlantic Ocean, Strandhill Beach, Knocknarea and Benbulben mountains. It offers a view of private bay with seals, dolphins and porpoise swimming may seem hard to leave, but local amenities are close by.

The full listing can be viewed here.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with Oates Breheny Group and Savills Residential and Country Agency.