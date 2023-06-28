Official opening of €3m National Surf Centre in Strandhill, County Sligo

The new National Surf Centre is located right on the edge of the Atlantic in Strandhill.

The National Surf Centre, Strandhill, built at a cost of approximately €3m, will be officially opened on Thursday.

Located on the seafront, this new facility will provide local surf schools and County Sligo Surf Club with a central base from which to operate, will offer shower and changing facilities for surfers and will provide the community with facilities that are multi-purpose and available throughout the year.

The new centre is a significant development for the tourism industry in Sligo and will be a major new visitor attraction along the Wild Atlantic Way.

It will create new opportunities for domestic and international visitors to experience Sligo’s excellent outdoor tourism offering, and generate economic benefits for the community through tourism.

“What we have is a superb facility, primarily built to cater for surfers, but one which will have a broader reach into the community,” says new Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Cllr. Gerard Mullaney.

“It is also a benchmark moment for Strandhill. The wonderful work done locally over many years to promote the area’s surfing strengths is well known.

“But by selecting Strandhill as the location of the new National Surf Centre, this will be a huge draw in terms of attracting more visitors and encouraging more people to take up the sport.”

The official opening will be performed by Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and by Heather Humphreys, Minister for Rural and Community Development, with funding for the project coming from Fáilte Ireland, the Department of Rural and Community Development and Sligo County Council.

Many of those present at the launch have campaigned for years for improved facilities for surfers in the County Sligo village, and this opening is tribute to their vision, cooperation and voluntary commitment.

“It’s a great day for the community, one which has come about due to hard work and incredible goodwill,” says Mick McEnroe, Chair of National Surf Centre, Strandhill.

“I want to thank sincerely all of those people within our community who had both the vision and work ethic to bring us to this day.

“I also want to thank our funders, partners and political representatives for their commitment to deliver this project,” he said.

County Sligo Surf Club is one of four groups that will be located at the National Surf Centre, along with Sligo Surf Experience, Rebelle Surf and Atlantic Surf School, all of whom will provide lessons for locals and visitors from their new base.

The Wetsuit Company will provide retail facilities for surfers, and a large meeting room with additional catering facilities is available for hire on the upper floor of this two storey building, offering stunning views over the seafront.

The outdoor area is also spectacular. An indoor/outdoor space can be used by the surf groups for safety briefings, particularly useful during inclement weather.

This part of the building has two large retractable glass doors which open out onto a large landscaped concourse called the Peace Park, and this area can be used for outdoor events.

Director of Operations at the National Surf Centre, Rebecca Stevens is keen to emphasise that this is a venue that will serve all of Strandhill and beyond across a range of sports and other pursuits.

“Of course our primary aim is to serve the surfing community,” she says.

“By taking a class or being a member of County Sligo Surf Club, you will be able to use our facilities.

“But as we grow and expand, we want the space to have broader uses.

“The centre is vested in the community, we are a not for profit organisation, and so we want these facilities to be available to different groups throughout the year, in particular as the surf season becomes quieter.”

It is expected that large groups of visitors will use the facilities at the National Surf Centre, and that this number will grow as the awareness of the centre and popularity of surfing in Strandhill continues to rise.

Sligo County Council is in the process of developing plans for the seafront area in Strandhill.

These refurbishment proposals will readdress the balance between pedestrians and vehicles, and will incorporate a more pedestrian friendly crossing for surfers making their way to and from the beach.

More car parking spaces, including the addition of electrical charging points, will be installed at the main car park close to the beach, and it is expected that Bus Éireann will increase the frequency of buses from Sligo Town to Strandhill, particularly during the busy summer season.

The National Surf Centre has already been nominated for a number of architectural awards.

The building’s facade complements the sensitive natural environment in which it is located, and the wonderful artwork on its exterior by artist and surfer Barry Britton adds a flourish that symbolises much of the fun and freedom associated with surfing.

Among the many surfing themes embedded in the building’s concrete exterior is one that marries the area’s ancient history with that of its maritime heritage

The image of that of Queen Maeve, who lies beneath the cairn on the summit of nearby Knocknarea.

But in this image, we see the warrior queen catching a wave in Strandhill, before heading triumphantly in towards shore.

This is a nod to the idea that surfing can be for everyone, male and female, young and old, and that it’s never too late to take up the sport.