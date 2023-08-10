North Sligo will reap the benefit of new €37m Ballyshannon hospital

Open days held at new 80 bed community hospital which is set for opening this autumn

Pictured at the handing over ceremony of the late Dr Shiel’s books to the new hospital were: Michael McMullin, family member of Dr JC McMullin, Fifi Smith Grandaughter of Dr JC McMullin, Nick Smith Grandson of Dir JC McMullin, Anthony Begley Local Historian, John Hayes, MC, Retired HSE, Frank Morrison, Head of Service, Older Persons Services, CH CLDMS.

The HSE recently hosted two preview days for members of the public to avail of tours of the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital, ahead of its opening in the autumn.

Staff were on hand to show people around the €36.7 million facility located at the site of the old Sheil Hospital in Ballyshannon and which will become the port of call for many people living in North Sligo in the coming years.

The new Ballyshannon Community Hospital features 52 long stay beds, 20 short stay beds providing, convalescence, rehabilitation, respite and palliative care beds, eight dementia specific assessment beds and a Day Hospital Service.

All units will have access to an external garden, including secure rooftop gardens with seating, plants, garden figures and panoramic views of the surrounding areas. A fully functional coffee dock will be available for residents and visitors.

The new hospital will provide a full range of supporting professional services for the older persons in the South Donegal, North Leitrim and North Sligo areas.

The new Ballyshannon Community hospital replaces the Old Sheil Hospital and the Rock Nursing Home

The following professional services will be available to residents and patients to support their physical and social wellbeing; GP, pharmacy, speech and language therapist, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, dietician, podiatry, tissue viability nurse specialist, dentistry, audiology, clinical nurse specialist dementia, psychiatry of old age and social worker, advocacy and spiritual services.

In addition, a hairdressing facility, newspapers/magazines/ shopping requirements, dry cleaning and taxis/transport will be made available to residents and patients.

Meanwhile, a collection of approximately 100 books, many of which belonged to the late Dr Simon Sheil, were presented to the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital at a special ceremony.

The books were presented by descendants of Dr JC McMullin, a surgeon at the Sheil hospital who rescued the books in 1916 from being thrown out.

Among the attendees at the cermony were descendants of Dr McMullin and HSE representatives.

Dr Simon Sheil was a doctor who practised in the town. He had a library of several hundred books which he valued very highly and were referenced in his will following his passing in 1889.

“I direct that the books and bookcases in my house in Ballyshannon shall be devoted to form a library for the use of the hospital, to be rounded as herein before directed, but my sisters, living in my said house are to retain and have custody of them until a proper place is provided for them in the hospital.”

In 1916 the books were being kept in the hospital and regrettably due to wartime pressures many were thrown out.

Dr JC McMullin, a young surgeon recently appointed to the hospital was anxious to preserve the books and felt that it would be a pity to throw them out.

With the help of the hospital porter he took two barrow loads of the books to fill a bookcase in his new house, Innisfail on College Street.

By far the oldest book in the collection is an anatomy book published in London in 168.

The rest of the books were published between 1730 and 1850 and feature not only medical books, but travel books, philosophy books and chemistry books.

They also include Observations upon the Prophecies of Daniel and the Apocalypse of St John in Two Parts by Sir Isaac Newton Signed from 1733.

Descendants of Dr McMullin presented the books to the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital, with many of them having travelled from as far afield as Australia.

The books will be on view in a special bookcase in the new 80 bed Community Hospital.

Dermot Monahan, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said; “We are very grateful to the McMullin family for returning these treasured books to the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital.

“They will be a wonderful reference for not only the medical professions but for historians alike.”

Nick Smith, grandson of Dr McMullin said; “The many descendants of JC McMullin are delighted that the books are back in the town where they first came together.

“As Daragh Smith, who looked after the books for so many years, once wrote. “The value, the importance of these books was not their individual value or interest, but the fact that they were a unit... They had been together for a very long time.

“ They must remain thus and I must see to it that when the time comes, the person into whose hands they are to pass fully understands his duty to keep the collection intact.”

“We are delighted that Ballyshannon Community Hospital, understanding this relationship, have taken the books into their care and protection.”

Frank Morrison, CH CDLMS, Head of Service, Older Persons, said; “We are delighted to have such an asset in the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital and to welcome Dr McMullin’s family to the event.

“The hospital will be a tremendous addition to the area and it is wonderful to have an important piece of the past included in this state of the art building.”