North Sligo Supervalu gets new owners

Mullaney’s SuperValu Grange employs 50 full-time and part-time staff who will remain with the business under the new ownership.

SuperValu Grange has been at the heart of the local community since it opened its doors in 2008 and has developed a wonderful shopping experience for its customers in Grange and beyond. Also providing great support to local producers. The store’s success has been reflected through its loyal customer base and support of local clubs and initiatives such as St. Molaise Gaels GAA Club, Tidy Towns, Sligo Athletics and Benbulben FC.

Commenting on the announcement, Kavanagh Group, Managing Director, Noel Kavanagh Jnr said: “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Mullaney’s SuperValu in Sligo. This represents our third new Supervalu store in last three years. We intend to build upon the store’s strong performance success, enabling continued growth now and into the future. We look forward to working with the in-store team to continue serving SuperValu Grange’s customers to the high standards they have come to expect over the years.”

Also commenting on the announcement, Martina Mullaney, SuperValu Grange Manager, added: “Since we opened the doors of Mullaney’s SuperValu in 2008, the store has grown from strength to strength thanks to the hard work and commitment of our wonderful team. It has been our pleasure to serve the local community over the last 15 years and we feel this exciting development comes at the right time. We are pleased to leave the store in the safe and very experienced hands of the Kavanagh’s who will lead the store onto continued success.”