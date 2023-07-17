North Sligo residents have to pick up deliveries at side of the road as access bridge is too narrow

Residents living close to a narrow bridge in North Sligo say delivery vans cannot access their homes and drivers have to leave the goods at the side of the road for collection.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the Municipal District of Sligo/Drumcliffe by Councillor Thomas Healy. He said the River Walk bridge in Drumcliffe was a health and safety issue for the residents who live on the opposite side of the Drumcliffe river.

"There is major concern regarding access to and from the bridge. The concerns are also in regard to young children who live in this area as the bridge is very open and there are no protector barriers on each side of the bridge when crossing. Families have to rely on one oil company as they are the only ones with a small enough lorry to cross the bridge

“There have been many occasions when residents get large items left on the opposite side of the bridge for them to bring into their homes as large delivery vans cannot get across the bridge

“This is unacceptable and there are always concerns around emergency services getting in if needed. Simple things like the postman driving to and from the area and on more than one occasion the bridge has been hit as the access on both ends is too narrow.

“I'm calling on Sligo County Council to carry out a safety review on the bridge and to look at alternative ways to address the major concerns along the route,” he said.