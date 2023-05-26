North Leitrim town to host week-end of music and discussion on environmental issues

The aim of the gathering is to bring together diverse groups who have common cause in protecting the land, water and communities. As well as local voices, the event will also hear testimony from Lakota Standing Rock Water Protectors and environmental justice community groups from across Ireland.

The local community groups, including Love Leitrim, Treasure Leitrim, Save Leitrim, Save Dough Mountain, and North Leitrim Sustainable Energy Community, will each deliver their message, united under the theme "Leitrim under attack". The event aims to highlight the harmful effects of counter-intuitive and extractive industrial proposals, which will only accelerate the destruction of communities and planet.

“We need to decarbonise our economies, but this does not require the creation of sacrifice zones and further environmental degradation. We need to tackle the root of the problem: the overconsumption of the planet's resources due to the continued pursuit of economic growth and profit,” said a spokesperson.

The event promises to be a fun-filled day out for the whole family, with a range of activities such as a biodiversity walk, bug hunt for kids, music, video presentations, and more. The evening will include talks and discussions including representatives of the community groups, as well as food and music. This is an alcohol-free event.

The gathering is an opportunity for everyone to discuss the elephant in the room and collaborate on finding sustainable and just solutions. All are welcome to attend the event which will be held at the Castle in Manorhamilton on 27th May.

The organisers would like to thank Maynooth University Social Sciences Institute (MUSSI) for part funding and supporting this event.

2-4pm: Biodiversity Week Family Fun. Bug hunt, Kids Art & Citizen science water exhibition

4-6pm: Talks with Standing Rock Water Protectors & Local community and environmental groups

6-9pm: Social event and live bands

Sunday 28th:

10-12pm: The Organic Centre: Celebrating connections with Lakota water protectors