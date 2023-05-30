New Sligo mural depicts ancient battle over book copyright row

There’s been a positive response to new the mural

A new Art mural by Friz depicting the Battle of the Books which occurred in the 6th Century near Drumcliffe, County Sligo has been unveiled at Riverside, Sligo.

Legend has it that monk Columba’s (St Colmcille) copying of a psalm book (or psalter) belonging to a fellow monk, Finnian of Movilla, and the dispute arising from his refusal to hand over the copy.

Columba tries to take the copy with him and he and Finian fall out over the issue of who owned the copy of the book.

According to legend, High King Diarmait MacCerbaill’s ruling in favour of Finnian, “to every cow her calf, to every book its copy”, is the first recorded judgement in relation to copyright infringement. The original and copy belong to Finian.

Columba rebelled against the Kings decision and the issue is said to have been the cause of a great battle between the followers of Colmcille and Finnian and the High King, which occurred at Cúl Dreimhne (Cooldrumman) in 560AD.

More popularly referred to as the “Battle of the Books”, the battle was said to have resulted in the deaths of 3,000 men.

After the battle, Columba (St Colmcille) is overcome with remorse and decides to live in exile on Iona island off the coast of Scotland where he founded Iona Monastery. Another reason given for the battle, related to the violation of sanctuary. The King’s son had died while under the protection of Columba’s monastery in Kells.

The mural was a collaboration between Sligo Tidy Towns, Sligo County Council, Sligo BID and councillor Declan Bree. It has received warm response on social media.