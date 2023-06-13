New RTE Angelus short film slots features Sligo artist

RTÉ has launched a new set of reflective films in theevening “Angelus” slots at 6.00pm on RTÉ One, and Sligo artist Aideen Connolly features in one of these.

Filmed in locations around the country, the films feature traditional crafts, art and skills, with strongly person-centered themes, firmly rooted in nature and the elements.

Aideen is an artist, who lives on the Sligo/Leitrim border.

In this film, we see her, having, for months, sketched and imbibed the atmosphere of Ballindoon Abbey, finally choosing her spot to create a picture that captures the place.

The former Dominican monastery dates from the early 1500s but fell victim to the Tudor dissolution of the monasteries.

To Aideen, though, this is not a scene of decay and ruin, but a place of beauty and peace, steeped in history and nature.

She dips her fingers in water in an ancient stone stoup at the site, which, for generations, has been associated with cures and healing.

For Aideen, though, it provides the perfect amount of moisture to apply her finishing touches to the picture

The films were commissioned from Maynooth-based independent production company, Kairos Communications, after a competitive tendering process.

The commissioning brief was to produce “eight non-verbal films that are conducive to prayer or reflection for people of all faiths and none.”

Six of the new films will air year-round, except around Christmas time when two seasonal episodes will be shown.