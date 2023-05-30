New operator of search and rescue service based in Sligo announced

'Lonrach Solas’ the resident rescue helicopter at Sligo Airport in Strandhill but the new contract has been awarded to a new provider.

The current operators of the Coast Guard Rescue service based at Sligo Airport has lost out in the awarding of a new search and rescue contract with a different company set to take over the role. The decision raises the issue of job losses.

The service is currently operated by CHC Ireland, who in a statement said: “It is with regret that we learned that CHC Ireland were unsuccessful in our bid to retain the IRCG Search and Rescue Aviation Contract for the next 10 years.

“CHC have served the people of Ireland for 20 plus years with great distinction. All of our staff have given 100% commitment to The IRCG and Ireland. Many have been recognised for their Life Saving missions with International bravery awards. We thank all our staff for their unflinching commitment to their duty. There will be no further comment at this time.”

The new ten year contract has been awarded to Bristow (Ire) Ltd. The contract will provide for the day and night-time operation of four helicopter bases including Sligo, alongside Shannon, Waterford and Dublin.

In addition to the helicopter service, the new Coast Guard aviation service will, for the first time, also include a fixed wing aircraft element.

Local Fine Gael TD, Frank Feighan has welcomed the decision by government to award the 10-year contract worth more than €670m.

“There was much concern regarding the future of the service at Sligo and I am glad that those fears are put to rest with this announcement. I want to thank my colleague Hildegard Naughton alongside the Tánaiste and now Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar for ensuring my calls and efforts to secure Strandhill as a rescue base was secured.

“I want to thank Minister Jack Chambers for his role in providing funding for the new service provider contract and to the manager and board of Sligo Airport for all their efforts in bring the facilities up to the new standards required,” concluded Deputy Feighan.