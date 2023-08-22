NCT cashless decision makes no sense says Sligo/Leitrim TD

Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny, has called on management within the National Car Test Service to explain its decision to move to a cashless, pre-pay model of payment in the coming months.

Deputy Kenny, who is Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Communications and Transport, said: “This announcement was made with little follow-up information. The only information motorists currently have is that at some stage in the coming months, the centres will stop accepting cash payments.

"According to the announcement, NCT will only accept a pre-payment made online or by postal order. Motorists have been left without the basic information here, including a start date for the introduction of the new pre-pay model. I have made contact with NCT senior management and asked for a detailed explanation of this upcoming change, and indeed how they have reached this decision in the first place.

"Given the technical and digital difficulties we’ve seen with some of our long-standing banks over the last number of months, people are quite rightly concerned about moving towards online payments and cashless transactions. This announcement was a bolt from the blue which has shocked and angered the public. In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, it’s understandable that many people wait until the day of their NCT to pay at the centre because they simply do not have the money until then.”

“NCT need to re-think this decision.”