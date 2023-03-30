Native county always wins out in loyalty battle between Sligo and Leitrim
Sligo’s clash with Leitrim in Division four of the national league in carrick-on-shannon proved to be a close affair with only a point separating the teams at the final whistle much to the disappointment of Dromahair native and sligo solicitor, Eamonn Creed who reflects on the day
Sligo Champion
The last round of the National League, Division Four Sligo -v- Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon. It wouldn’t, in the overall scheme of things, be the most important match in the National League programme for Sunday the 27th of March 2023.