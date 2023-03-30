Native county always wins out in loyalty battle between Sligo and Leitrim

Sligo’s clash with Leitrim in Division four of the national league in carrick-on-shannon proved to be a close affair with only a point separating the teams at the final whistle much to the disappointment of Dromahair native and sligo solicitor, Eamonn Creed who reflects on the day

Neighbours Sligo and Leitrim battled it out for a place in Division Three. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Sligo Champion Thu 30 Mar 2023 at 17:48