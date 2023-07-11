Nathan Carter among the headliners for Ballygawley Music Festival in Co Sligo

Huge crowds expected in Ballygawley this weekend

Large crowds are expected in Ballygawley this weekend as Nathan Carter, Tumbling Paddies and Derek Ryan are set to headline the music festival. Ballygawley Music Festival was founded in 2019 and has gone from strength to strength with this year expected to draw the biggest crowd yet.

Thomas Walsh, one of the festival organisers said: “with the success of our festival in 2019 and 2022 we are now in the final planning stages of this years event. We are excited about this year. We will have people attending from many counties as well as people from different countries.

“The festival is completely run by a group of energetic volunteers from the community with the support from our many sponsors. For such as small village we have attracted top acts and have a great music line-up. Our festival has continued to grow and has become recognised now on the festival circuit”.

This year’s event will take place from the 14, 15th and 16th July. The event will take place in our festival Marquee in Ballygawley Village with Headline Acts such as The Tumbling Paddies and Johnny Brady on Friday 14th, Ruaile Buaile and Nathan Carter play Saturday 15th, whilst Derek Ryan and Tyrone band, All Folk`d Up with close out the weekend. On Thursday, 13th July there will also be a children’s disco and show starting at 8pm.

Tickets are now limited but there are a few online for each night available via www.ballygawleymusicfestival.com