More than 100 community projects in Sligo receive funding under Community Support fund

Minister Joe O'Brien pictured with Cllr Dara Mulvey, Frank Feighan TD and Cathaoirleach of Sligo Co Co, Cllr Michael Clarke.

Community projects across County Sligo received a total of €308,500 in funding under the Community Support fund, it was announced on Wednesday by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD.

Minister O’Brien was in Sligo to visit a number of community projects when he formally announced the funding.

Announcing the successful projects for Co. Sligo today, Minister Humphreys said:

“Through ‘Our Rural Future’, I want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country. This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs with their energy costs, whether it’s the electricity bill, insurance costs or other overheads.

“While these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.”

Minister Humphreys added: “I fully appreciate the fantastic work carried out by volunteers in communities across the country whether it’s the local Parish Hall Committee, the Development Association or the local Senior Citizens Group. These local committees work hard to make sure they can keep the lights on and run fantastic local services and events for young and old to enjoy.

“I would like to thank Sligo County Council and Local Community Development Committee for their assistance in administering this fund.”

Minister Joe O’Brien said: “I am delighted to be here in Sligo today and announce the successful Sligo projects under the Community Support Fund.

“The Community Support Fund provides a range of invaluable small grants to help the smaller community groups and facilities that support communities at a grassroots level.

“I know that this funding is an important tool in helping these important groups and we were especially conscious that with the impact of current energy costs many groups would need additional supports to help them to continue to provide their valuable services to the people in their areas. I want to congratulate the successful projects and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities”.

Fine Gael TD for Sligo/Leitrim Frank Feighan said: “I commend the local LCDC and the many voluntary people who sit down and put in the time to write up some really good and effective applications, this funding is really effective for so many people with some small projects and ideas.”

The full list of successful Sligo projects is available here.