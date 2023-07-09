Missing persons appeal issued for 22-year-old Sligo man David Slanina

David Slanina was last seen on Saturday, July 8th when he left his home to go for a run.

A missing persons appeal has been issued for a 22-year-old Sligo man who has not been seen since leaving his home in Grange on Saturday, July 8th to go for a run.

David Slanina, Grange, was last seen when he left his home in Grange at approximately 4.30pm on Saturday, July 8th when he went to go for a run in the locality.

The alarm was raised after he failed to return home.

David is described as 6ft 2 in height, of slim build with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing running shorts, t-shirt and trainers.

David’s family are concerned for his welfare and have asked An Garda Siochána for assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 0719157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda station.