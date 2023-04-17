Minor injuries clinic not planned for Sligo University Hospital

Councillor Dara Mulvey raised issue at Health Forum

No plans are in place for the development of a separate Minor Injuries unit at Sligo University Hospital, a meeting of HSE Regional Health forum West.

The matter had been raised by Councillor Dara Mulvey who said called on the HSE to incorporate a Medical Assessment Unit or Minor injury Unit in the Emergency Department at the hospital when planning new facilities there.

He said minor jnjuries could be treated at such a unit and avoid long waiting hours at the Emergency Department.

A response from the HSE stated: “The establishment of Local Injury Units (LIUs) and Medical Assessment Units (MAUs) have been a much-needed addition in the provision of emergency care across Ireland.

“However, there is variation in the activity and operations of these units. There are many factors that are influencing this, including staffing, physical infrastructure, public knowledge of services and clinical pathways with primary care and Model 3 and 4 hospitals in the area.

“In order to better understand the capacity and capability of the LIUs and MAUs in the Model 2 hospitals a detailed assessment of these units commenced in Q4 2022.

“The project is due to conclude by end of April 2023. The primary objective of this piece of work is to understand the activity and operations of IUs and MAUs across the country and to identify key findings and insights to inform future planning regarding utilisation, operations, staffing and governance.

“In the expanded Department area in Sligo University Hospital, a dedicated four bay minors area has been created to see these patients that present with minor injuries.

“This is supported by Advanced Nurse Practitioners to help streamline patients through the Emergency Department.

“No plans are in place for the development of a separate Minor Injuries unit in Sligo.”