Minnie’s Garden opens at Sligo nursing home thanks to family’s kind donation

The highlight of a day full of family and fun at the Tir na nOg unit at St John’s Hospital, Sligo recently was the official opening of ‘Minnie’s Garden’.

The annual Tir na nOg summer barbeque party is always a key event in the St John's Community Hospital social calendar and includes the annual Station Mass, garden party and barbecue in Tir na Nog unit.

The old courtyard was renovated with murals and new furniture thanks to a donation that was made by the family of the late Minnie Cunningham who was a resident at the unit. The family were present on the day to officially cut the ribbon on the new courtyard which has been named ‘Minnie’s Garden’.

They were joined by the families and friends of the 24 residents at the unit who all partook in the day’s festivities.

The Tir na nOg unit provides holistic person centred care for residents with a formal or informal diagnosis of dementia or cognitive impairment. The unit strives to enhance residents quality of life through meaningful activities and alternative methods of communication such as reminiscence, music, pet and Sónas therapy.

Nicola Scanlon Fox, Director of Nursing at St John’s Community Hospital said: “The annual Tir na nOg summer barbeque party is always a big event at the hospital. The preparatory efforts from staff, residents and family members are commendable, with pristine attention to detail paid to every aspect of the day. A special event on the day was the official opening of the renovated indoor courtyard, ‘Minnie’s Garden’, to commemorate a special resident.

"We were delighted to have Minnie’s family cut the ribbon on a fitting tribute to a remarkable lady who loved her gardening and flowers. Without the generous donation of the Cunningham family this would not have been possible. All present at the party were rewarded with lovely food, a display of musical talents and positive memories of another successful summer barbeque.”

Catherine McDonagh, musician and relative of a former resident said: “It was a chance to see old friends and meet new ones. The unit is truly a home from home and it comes across as a wonderful workplace. It should be rolled out as a model for the whole country."