Minister Simon Harris signs order incorporating St Angela’s College, Sligo into Atlantic Technological University

Landmark moment in the development of higher education in the West and Northwest

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD has signed the Statutory Order to allow St. Angela’s College, Sligo to become part of the Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

The incorporation is effective from 1 November 2023.

Minister Harris said: “This is another landmark moment in the development of higher education in the West and North West.

“St. Angela’s College has a long-standing and internationally recognised reputation as a centre of excellence in initial teacher education particularly in the field of home economics, as well as schools of nursing and health sciences.

“This incorporation sees ATU become the second largest TU and one of the largest Higher Education Institutions in the country alongside the likes of TU Dublin, UCD and UCC.

Minister Harris added: “ATU is already a transformative catalyst for the region as evidenced by its impact since establishment on 1 April last year and is building links on All Island basis with Ulster University.

“This incorporation will increase the critical mass and impact of the TU in the region further, gaining valuable St. Angela’s disciplines, while the College, in turn, gains the security for staff and students resulting from becoming part of a much larger and established university’.

The Minister thanked the Ursuline Order that has gifted the St. Angela’s Lough Gill campus and additional lands to the TU as part of the transfer of assets. The Order’s legacy of over 70 years of dedicated service to higher education in Sligo is being recognised in the incorporation.

The terms and conditions of all staff are safeguarded and from 1 November next students who would otherwise have enrolled with St. Angela’s for the academic year 2023/2024 will do so as Atlantic Technological University students and graduate with ATU qualifications.

Minister Harris added: “I want to thank all those involved who have got us to this point. Today is a great day and I cannot wait to visit ATU’s newest campus.”

Local Fine Gael TD, Frank Feighan has welcomed the news that the Minister had signed the incorporation order.

“As a public representative that has championed the incorporation between ATU, Sligo and St Angela’s I am personally delighted to see the completion of the merger”

“I want to thank both ATU and St Angela’s executive management for their hard work in getting the necessary work done to see all matters resolved to allow the incorporation and lastly to my party colleague and Minister for Higher and Further Education, Simon Harris who remained personally committed to this project from the start”, concluded Deputy Feighan.

Dr. Amanda McCloat, President of St. Angela’s College, said:

"We are delighted that the statutory basis for the incorporation of St Angela's is now complete. This is a historic moment for the staff and students of the College and the Ursuline Order.

“We look forward to continuing our reputation for excellence in higher education and a bright, progressive future as fully integrated staff and students of ATU which will be one of the largest higher education institutions in the country."

Dr Seán Duffy, Vice President, ATU Integration said:

“ATU is delighted to be at the final stage of incorporating St Angela’s College into the university. ATU has already built strong relationships with St Angela’s staff and students and looks forward to working with colleagues on our ninth campus.

“St Angela’s expertise in the areas of home economics, initial teacher education, nursing and health sciences will enhance and expand ATU’s academic programmes which will benefit the west and north west region and beyond.”

Welcoming the news, Dr Alan Wall, chief executive of the HEA said:

“This incorporation is the culmination of the combined efforts of staff, students and the wider stakeholders of St Angela’s College and ATU working together towards a shared vision for the future of higher education in Sligo and across the region.

“The expansion of ATU, and the unique strengths and disciplinary expertise that this incorporation brings to the institution, will support further positive social and economic impacts in the West and North West regions.”