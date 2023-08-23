Mayor of Sligo leads the tributes to iconic retailer John Mullaney who lived in the heart of the town

The Mayor of Sligo has led the tributes to iconic Sligo retailer John Mullaney who passed away on Sunday after spending over 70 years at the O’Connell Street shop.

Mayor, Councillor Declan Bree said Mr Mullaney (91) would be remembered as an extremely competent businessman who was gracious and considerate in all his dealings with customers and who was passionate about all matters relating to his native Sligo.

He said: “I had the privilege of growing up in the town centre a short distance from O’Connell Street, and even from my childhood days I can remember him as an extremely considerate and affable neighbour.

"He certainly was a visionary and a remarkable retailer who succeeded in maintaining the highest standards during his many decades serving the people of this community.

“Impeccably dressed, charming and a wonderful conversationalist he epitomised all that was exceptional and unique about Mullaney Bros.

"His lifelong interest in the arts and his passionate and extensive knowledge of all aspects of local history and heritage was exceptional.

“His passing is a huge loss. He will be sadly missed, not only by his extended family, but by the entire community.

"He has left a remarkable legacy including his iconic business premises in O’Connell Street, which continues to provide an outstanding and wonderful service to the people of Sligo.

“May he rest in peace.”

The town of Sligo was saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Mullaney who died peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Sunday. Mullaney Brothers has been operating since 1909 on Sligo’s main street and John Mullaney being the one constant since 1950, his father Michael having founded the store.

Mr Mullaney was very active in the running of the store up to the weeks leading up to his death, greeting customers in his usual friendly and mannerly fashion.

In more recent times he had stepped away from the day to day running of the business handing over to his nephew, also John but he was still an active presence in the store where he had devoted over 70 years of his life to.

Mr Mullaney was often been described as a gentleman, always impeccably turned out in a striped suit, a steady gaze, a nuanced twinkle in the eye and the ability to make you feel that you were the most important person in the room.

John was also the last person to live on O’Connell Street and was the subject of an RTE television series, ‘On the Street Where You Live’ in 2011.

A talented thespian, John loved the theatre and the arts along with classical music especially Beethoven but his greatest love was the poetry and plays of WB Yeats.

John was involved in the Yeats Society for many years and also acted in many of the poet’s plays with his late brother, Tom.

Once asked where his great interest in the arts came from, he said it was from Francis Tutner Palgrave’s, Golden Treasury, an anthology of English poetry.

He was also well known as an historian, a walking talking encyclopaedia of the town he knew and cared for so well. He could clearly recall cattle fairs in Sligo in the 1930s, the Second World War and its impact on Sligo.

And, his store was often the stopping place for many famous customers including former Taoisigh like Charles J Haughey, Garret Fitzgerald, John Bruton, Brian Cowen and Michael Martin. National politicians canvassing the town would make sure to call into the store.

Lord and Lady Mountbatten were also visitors to the shop. John knew the history of every street and kerb of his native town and he also ran a very successful travel agency which is still going strong. John had been in the family business for over 70 years which was started by his father Michael Mullaney who was the last of 17 children. In an interview in 2020 John said his people came from Sooey/Beltra and took over the business in 1909 from White Brothers.

Mr Mullaney proved to be a very astute businessman and Mullaney Brothers were the first business in Sligo to accept a credit card in 1950. When once asked what made for a good salesman, he said:“The best man I ever heard was the late Gay Byrne, and if you watched him, his distinguishing factor was his ability to listen and that is the most valuable asset that you have.

“If you listen to people, it does not mean that you have to be dumb. If you listen to the nuances of what people are saying and observe them, you can understand people.

“But if you are totally superficial in your judgement you haven’t a hope in business. “People have all sorts of depths in them.

“But the man who came in to buy a pair of socks could go out having spent €1,000 given the right circumstances.

“No man knows the whole of another man’s story and it is not proper that he should.”

In recent weeks Mr Mullaney had completed a documentary on his life with local journalist Trevor Sweeney. The 23 minute programme is set to be released on Youtube next week.

Mr Mullaney is survived by his nieces and nephews Ann, John and Neil McArdle and Michael, John, Mary, Mark, Kate, Niamh and Úna Mullaney and their spouses Alan, Selva, Michele, Carmel, Christopher, Dympna, Marcus and Fiona, his much loved grand-nieces and grand-nephews, relatives, friends and the staff of Mullaney Brothers. The late Mr Mullaney will repose at the Mullaney family residence, Ballyweelin, Rosses Point, Sligo on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral will arrive to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:30am with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery for burial afterwards via O’Connell Street where the cortege will stop outside the premises he gave a lifetime to.

Many tributes have been paid to the late Mr Mullaney on RIP.ie One person wrote that Mr Mullaney was “the unofficial Ambassador for Sligo to all visitors who called into his shop.”

Another wrote: “Always ready for a chat. Impeccably dressed, so stylish. He will be missed.” Others wrote: “His passion for Sligo town and county knew no bounds. He will be sadly missed.” “He was a lovely man, the end of an era for sure.”

“A gentleman and a wonderful businessman who left his lasting mark on so many aspects of life in our town.”

“A thorough gentleman, always courteous and impeccably dressed, his presence will be missed on O’Connell Street.”

“He was also humorous and insightful and a gifted amateur actor. John was an activist on behalf of Sligo before the word became common. He was a great friend to St. Angela’s College, especially in the early days, when it was becoming established.”

“A courteous, knowledgeable, impeccably dressed gentleman who welcomed locals and tourists alike to his wonderful emporium.”

“A wonderful conversationalist , so knowledgeable about so many topics, always interested and interesting and he loved Sligo and its environs with a passion. He will be greatly missed.”

“I enjoyed reading his articles in the Sligo field club journal. A true kind gentleman. A great ambassador for Sligo. A life well lived.”

Susan O’Keeffe - Director, Yeats Society Sligo in a tribute said:

“John Mullaney lived in the heart of Sligo, at 9, O’Connell St, and became the heart of the city he loved so much. His traditional Mullaney Bros shop – elegant and traditional – stands testament to everything John himself stood for and valued.

“Anyone who stepped across the beautiful tiled entrance, pushing the Edwardian brass handles were welcomed with John’s endearing smile as he stood, always ready to serve, elegant in his impeccable suit, with crisp white shirt and silk tie.

“He was a gentleman to his pinstripes. He helped to build his father’s draper’s shop into an emporium, while retaining its Irish identity, complete with the original travel agency, originally the agent for all the shipping lines, including the Cunard Line’s Lusitania. And he carefully kept the original records, understanding their great historic value.

“And it was behind those doors that John would engage and entertain all comers – local and international. He always had a special welcome for the many global students and academics attending the Yeats International Summer School. He loved nothing better than sharing his vast knowledge about Sligo, its history, its geography, archaeology and culture – its streets and streams, its dreams and dramas and its deep and real connection with the great global poet WB Yeats. He could hold fort on the right places to visit, the best poems to read and go right to the core of why Yeats had such a deep and lasting connection with this place. And sell hats, coats and tweed jackets too!

“And those who met him during the Summer School struck up lifelong friendships and would come back to buy from John, and to hear him once again, with his deep, mellifluous, warming voice, talking music, art and poetry, and bringing to life the mountains, rivers and clouds that Yeats loved, in the warmth and comfort of his splendid shop. He and his store were very much part of the Summer School experience.

“John valued the great Yeatsian connection and would always create a Yeats shop window for the School and for Yeats Day.

“He and his brother Tom were long-time members of Yeats Society Sligo, as well as serving on the Society’s Council. They shared their business and legal knowledge as the Society worked hard to build up the Summer School and to help it and the Society to endure. And, both brothers took part in the famous Walter McDonagh-directed Yeats plays, performed at the Town Hall as part of the earlier Summer School programme.

“Former Yeats Society President Maura McTighe remembers how assiduous John was in attending meetings and giving his views and opinions, always wanting the best for the Society and the School and always adhering to his own principles of being honest and working hard.

“John Mullaney certainly had Yeats ‘in his deep heart’s core’ and the many people he connected with through the poet will never forget him. And neither will we.”

