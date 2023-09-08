Massive blow for Sligo students as apartments no longer earmarked for accommodation despite Ukrainian refugees moving out

Students of ATU Sligo have been dealt a massive blow with news that purpose-built student accommodation providers will not be renting to students this academic year.

With Ukrainian refugees having left the accommodation last week-end it had been expected that students would return there over the next couple of weeks but this is now not the case.

An email has been sent out by the student Union president Jeremiah Egberongbe this morning informing students that Benbulben Court and Milligan Court in the centre of Sligo will not be returning as purpose built student accommodation for the academic year a decision which will affect more than 500 hundred students.

Jeremiah told The Sligo Champion that the information came out only two days ago.

He said, “University management informed us that the accommodation providers have refused to take the students in after the Ukrainian refugees have vacated the place.

“This has left more than 500 students without a place to live in the academic year. The management is campaigning to get more landlords and homeowners to come forward and rent their places to the students.

“I am not sure what has happened and what the accommodation providers are planning to do with the place, but it is a crisis situation for students, and we are trying everything we can to help and support them.”