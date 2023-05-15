Man who beat cancer six times tells gathering of the loss of many friends to the disease

Saturday morning’s ‘Let’s talk about Cancer’ in Ballyshannon heard from local man Paul McLoone who beat cancer six times but who lost his brother to the disease at the age of 26.

Advising people to seek help if they are encountering difficult times with cancer was the theme of the day and former RTE Northern Editor, Tommie Gorman, MC for the event told the audience that in many instances such interventions can be life changing.

"Battling cancer is not a journey you should undertake on your and I am very encouraged that the survivorship rate has doubled in the past thirty years.”People travelled from all over the country to attend the event at the Abbey Centre.

In one of the most emotionally charged moments seen on stage was when event organiser, Paul McLoone spoke of the death of his brother Philip who passed away from cancer in 1979 aged 26.

“He suffered terrible pain and anguish during his illness but the courage, strength and fortitude he displayed left a legacy that has inspired all of us as a family right up to this present day.”

He told the audience that he was first diagnosed with cancer in 2006 and in total had experienced the illness six times in the intervening years.

“I am often asked what is the worst thing about encountering cancer so frequently and without a doubt the answer is the loss of fellow patients to the disease. You form a very close bond in a very short space of time and the hurt you feel from their passing is very pronounced,” said the former Director of Finn Harps, who was also former Chief Executive of North West Tourism, and before that, the former General Manager of Sligo University Hospital,

His words were followed by a brilliant rendition of ‘Parting Glass’ by Diarmaid McGee and Deane James as 38 images of friends of Paul’s who had passed from cancer were shown on the big screen.

“Thank you so much Ballyshannon for an overwhelming, amazing, emotional, wholesome and truly positive morning with let’s talk about cancer” - the words of Linda Murphy who came from Kildare for the occasion.

Majella O’Donnell complemented the great work of Relay for Life, Solace Cancer Care Centre, Donegal Town and the Sligo Cancer Support Unit. “The work of the voluntary centre in the North West is magnificent and it is very appropriate that they held centre stage at this event.”

There was not a dry eye in the auditorium and Siobhan Fox from Ballintra summed it up very succinctly. “We really enjoyed it from beginning to end. We laughed, we cried, you have to make the most of every day. An absolute rollercoaster of emotions.”

Martin Caldwell from Sligo University Hospital also addressed the event which was attended by both the Sligo Cancer Care Centre and the Sligo Stoma Support Group.

Singer Brian Kennedy wrapped up proceedings with three magnificent numbers, ‘Recovery’, ‘The Boxer‘ and ‘Carrickfergus’ and said ‘it was a Saturday morning like no other’. The event concluded with a prolonged standing ovation from an enthralled audience in a packed Abbey Arts Centre.

If you or someone close to you is affected by cancer you can get free information, support and advice from Freephone 1800 200 700 or supportline@irishcancer.ie