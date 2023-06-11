Man arrested in Charlestown in connection with €1.2m investment fraud probe

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man for an ongoing investigation into an offence of deception. The arrest relates to an investigation into investment fraud. More than 65 complaints have been made to An Garda Síochána from persons who were deceived and lost approximately €1.2 million in total, between 2016 and 2022. The man, aged in his 60s, is currently detained at a Garda station in the Co. Mayo under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.