Luton born Kerrie is instilling a love of traditional music in County Sligo the birthplace of her parents
Kerrie Herrity Lenehan grew up amongst the Irish community in Luton where she developed a love for traditional irish music and culture which she has imparted to others since her return to her North Sligo roots as Neha Kumari reports
Neha KumariSligo Champion
Being born in the UK with Irish parents meant Kerrie Herrity Lenehan was always aware of her culture and traditions emanating from North Sligo.