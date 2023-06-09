Luton born Kerrie is instilling a love of traditional music in County Sligo the birthplace of her parents

Kerrie Herrity Lenehan grew up amongst the Irish community in Luton where she developed a love for traditional irish music and culture which she has imparted to others since her return to her North Sligo roots as Neha Kumari reports

Kerrie Herrity Lenehan.

Neha Kumari Sligo Champion Today at 12:51