Leitrim’s sound of music as Nathan Carter performs on top of O’Rourke’s Table

Nathan Carter is pictured at O'Rourke's Table with Sligo/Leitrim TD, Frank Feighan, his wife, Elaine and their children, Macdara and Francesca.

Country star Nathan Carter has played in many varying venues but none could have been as picturesque as the top of a County Leitrim mountain, O’Rourke’s Table.

The flat-top mountain offers a beautiful walking trail leading to breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. The flat plateau of O’Rourke’s Table is an excellent vantage point to enjoy the rolling hills, lush green landscapes, and stunning views of Lough Gill, Parkes Castle and Sligo Bay.

A fantastic day out was had by all during the official reopening of O’Rourke’s Table.

The weather wasn’t looking too promising during the week and the day started off with umbrellas but thankfully it ended up with sunglasses.

The event kicked off at 2pm with some music from local musicians before the Chairperson of the O’Rourkes Table Development Group, Kevin Comiskley commenced the speeches and he was joined by MEP Maria Walsh, Fr Casey, Councilor Frank Dolan, Justin Warnock (Cathaoirleah) and Brian Smith (LDC). Sligo/Leitrim TD, Frank Feighan was also in attendance.

The O’Rourke’s Table Development Group was delighted to welcome both Nathan Carter and MEP Maria Walsh to officially cut the ribbon to begin the trail to the summit of O’Rourkes Table.

It was a steep climb to the summit but everyone was in agreement that the views and entertainment at the top was well worth the effort.

When the crowds reached the summit there was an afternoon of entertainment including from Nathan Carter, Jay O’Dee County Band and Amble including local Robbie Cunningham who made the community of Newtownmanor very proud.

The O’Rourkes Table Development Group would like to acknowledge all the hard work of the committee and local volunteers over the past two years and particularly over the past week.

From bringing up the BBQ, portaloos, erecting the staging, etc during the week it was a real team effort.

A big thank you to the stewards, catering people and John Reynolds shuttle bus service who helped out on the day.

Their efforts didn’t go unnoticed, it was really appreciated. The reopening of O’Rourke’s Table would not have been possible without the support and generosity of many sponsors.

The Development Group extended congratulations to secretary Irene McDonald and her husband Dermot Healy on the birth of their baby boy on Sunday morning.

Irene worked tirelessly behind the scenes over the past two years.

“We would like to thank the crowds of people who turned out on Sunday to celebrate with the community of Newtwonmanor. O’Rourkes Table had become known as the Hidden Gem in recent years but as a community, we felt it was time to put O’Rourkes Table and lovely Leitrim on the map,” said a spokesperson for the Development Group.

Directions to O’Rourke’s Table - Travel out the Calry road and just Before Parke’s Castle, take the slip road signposted at this point.