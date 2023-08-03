Leitrim’s Liam plans to run the coast of Ireland in aid of suicide prevention charity

A 29-year-old Leitrim man Liam Cox is set to commence his ‘Lap of the Map’ run on Saturday 26th August to support the Leitrim based charity North West Stop.

Liam plans to run the length of Ireland's coastline in aid of the charity.

North West Stop is a Suicide Prevention organisation which provides free counselling to clients throughout the North West. It has its offices in Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim.

Liam, a native of Leitrim Village, currently lives in Barcelona, Spain. He wants to help and support his local charity which plays an important role in the region. As part of his undertaking Liam is seeking all possible support and sponsorship.

This is not the first time that Liam has undertaken a challenge of this nature for the charity. In December 2020 he ran 12 marathons in 12 days over Christmas and ran through all kinds of weather. Hail, rain or snow could not stop him, and he raised €35,000 for charity.

This time he has taken up the ‘Lap of the Map’ challenge which will be massive. Liam will run 60km every day over a period of 6 weeks. This will cover 2500km around the county.

The run will go in a clockwise direction and the first run on 26th August will be from Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim at 6am to Strandhill beach in Sligo where he will also finish in October. The event coincides with North West Stop’s annual event Sunrise4Stop.

Liam is currently working for the Irish Recruitment Agency in Barcelona.

He said, “I am from Leitrim and North West Stop is an important charity in our region. They provide support and services for everyone free of charge and so I want to help them in any way I can. I did it earlier and I want to do it again.”

Liam's parents Gabriel Cox and Kathleen Cox are nervous and excited at the same time.

He said, “They are a little nervous about the physical toll it will take on me, but they are excited to see me take on such a big goal and are proud that I am doing it for such an important cause.”

A launch night has been organised for Friday 4th August in Murtagh’s Elevation Bar. North West Stop has called for people to come along, to support and be a part of his journey. There will be a DJ, finger food and some fantastic prizes up for grabs .

A list has been made with the dates, towns, and villages where he will stop for rest or to prepare for the next day.

Anne Cull from North West Stop said, “To complete this challenge Liam would also need support like drivers and transportation on the way, so people can help with this, and we would be most grateful. We will be doing a share of the driving so there will be a rota to complete this.”

She further said, “This would be an unbelievable challenge and also an opportunity to see our wonderful country. We would hope as many people would come out and support North West Stop and Liam on the day.”

“It's fantastic that Liam is undertaking this and to get much needed awareness out there for Mental health. Running is great for your mental health. We at North West Stop are so proud to have Liam on board once again and wish him all the very best for this event,” said Anna.