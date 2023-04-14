Legendary storyteller Ralph McTell announces Sligo date as part of Irish tour

One of the great storytellers, Ralph McTell, is now celebrating more than 50 years on the road, and he has announced a Sligo date as part of his Irish tour later this year.

Known for his virtuoso guitar style, the prolific and gifted songwriter will perform at Hawk’s Well Theatre on November 1.

With a style that invites you into a unique world, he weaves a narrative that is both significant and poignant.

Ralph made his debut in 1968 with the album ‘Eight Frames a Second’ and in 1974 the release of ‘Streets of London’ earned him an Ivor Novello Award.

In 2002 he was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Ralph has been a lifelong friend of Ireland, its music, and its people.

Next year sees the Streets of London composer celebrate his 80th birthday, and to mark his special year he is recording a new album with some of Ireland’s finest artists in a unique collaboration that affirms his connection with and love for the music and culture of Ireland.

“Over my writing career I have written and recorded a number of songs that reflect my affection for Ireland, and I wanted to celebrate that by inviting some of my Irish musician friends to take part in this special recording.” – Ralph McTell.

‘From There to Here’ is an evocation of Ireland, its music and culture through the words and music of Ralph McTell.

Featuring performances by some of Ireland’s most celebrated actors and musicians.

‘From There to Here’ will tour Ireland from October 26 to November 11 offering a rare opportunity to see Ralph perform these songs across Ireland.

Tickets are on sale now and available at https://www.ralphmctell.co.uk/home/tour/

Early booking is advised.