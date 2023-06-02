Legal agreement signed as incorporation of St Angela’s College and ATU moves closer to completion

The legal agreement pertaining to the incorporation of St Angela’s College and ATU was signed by ATU, STACS and the Ursuline Order on 31st May, which is a significant step of the incorporation process.

It is anticipated that the date of incorporation will be later this year, once all requirements are fulfilled.

The signing of the legal agreement ensured that the document could be presented to the Minister and the Department of FHERIS to meet the requirement of the Advisory Panel.

The Department has commenced the process which will enable the Minister to approve a Statutory Order to complete the incorporation.

The order will be discussed at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Higher Education on 20th June 2023.