Late Sligo musician’s instruments make €12k for local cancer charity

Pictured at the cheque presentation were: Hugh Gallagher (Sligo Cancer Support Centre), Clara Meehan, Philip McManus, Patricia Meehan, John McHugh (Sligo Cancer Support Centre).

Sisters Clara and Emma Meehan fulfilled their late’s dad’s wishes by holding a fundraising auctiion of his musical instruments in his memory for a local cancer charity.

Jim Meehan was a well known musician throughout Sligo and after he passed hs daughters auctioned off his musical instruments raising €12,000.00 for Sligo Cancer Support Centre on Wine Street.

Ciara said: “It was my dad’s wish before his passing that all of his much loved guitars and music equipment would be sold and the proceeds donated to the Sligo Cancer Support Centre.

The centre were fantastic to him and us during his cancer journey.

“So, we were delighted to present a cheque to the Sligo Cancer Support Centre for a total of €12,000.”

Most of the guitars and musical equipment were sold locally.

“We are very grateful to everyone who supported the auction and also to Wilsons Auctions who were so helpful and professional,” said Ciara.

Sligo Cancer Support Centre said it really appreciated all the planning, time, heart and effort which was put into the auction.

A special word of thanks went to Wilson Auctions who were helpful and professional with the auction,

Sligo Cancer Support Centre in Wine Street and Tubbercurry available to help anyone with a cancer diagnosis as well as their families.

There are many supports on offer.

The Sligo Centre can be contacted at 071 91 70399 or at 089 448 0527 for the Tubbercurry Centre.