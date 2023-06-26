Lack of supply of new homes driving house price rise in County Sligo

House prices in Sligo have risen over the past three months.

The price of the average three-bed semi in County Sligo has risen to €205,000, up 3.8% from €197,500 in the last three months, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Across the county this quarter, the average time taken to sell has fallen by one week to an average of four, the REA Average House Price Index shows.

Agents in the county reported that this quarter, 25% of properties were purchased by first time buyers, with buyers from outside of the county making up 10% of sales.

This quarter, agents found that 15% of sales are directly linked to landlords leaving the market.

In Sligo town, prices this quarter rose 4.2% to €250,000, while prices in Tubbercurry rose 3.2% over the past three months to €160,000.

“Lack of supply of new homes is putting upward pressure on second-hand house prices,” said Roger McCarrick of REA McCarrick & Sons.

The REA Average House Price Index concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

The actual selling price of a three-bedroom, semi-detached house across the country rose by 1.3% over the quarter to €297,056 – representing an annual increase of 6.6%.

The price of a three-bed semi in Dublin city has hit €500,000 for the first time, rising by by 0.3% in the past three months. They are now 14% ahead of their €431,000 Celtic Tiger peak level, with demand being largely driven by first-time buyers in an otherwise cautious market.

Time taken to reach sale agreed nationally has risen to six weeks as REA agents reporting that pricing levels are key in a sensitive market.

Cities outside Dublin experienced a 1.53% rise to an average selling price of €315,000 – an increase of 8.9% in the past 12 months.

Commuter areas rose by 0.4% to €315,389, with 41% of buyers coming from outside the county, a large proportion of them from the capital, with 72% of sales to first-time buyers.

The highest three-bed semi price rises came in the country’s main towns which rose by 2.24% in the past three months to an average of €216,517, with time taken to sell at five weeks.

Areas that attract holiday home buyers have noted an increase in UK or cross border interest with examples such as Bantry and Bundoran both recording €5,000 average increases in the past three months.

Meanwhile, the upward trend in Sligo house prices has also been reflected in the latest Daft.ie report.

It states that in Sligo, prices in the second quarter of 2023 were 3% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 15% seen a year ago. The average price of a home is now €194,000, 29% below its Celtic Tiger peak. Nationally, housing prices in the second quarter of 2023 were 0.5% lower than a year ago, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, Daft.ie.

This marks the first time since mid-2020 that prices have fallen in year-on-year terms. Looking at the second quarter compared to the first, prices rise – and by an average of 2.4% nationally. The average listed price nationwide in the second quarter of 2023 was €309,648, up 2.4% on the average for the first quarter but slightly lower than this time last year and one-sixth below the Celtic Tiger peak.

Between March and June, prices in Dublin were on average 0.6% lower than a year previously while in Waterford city they were 0.5% lower. Cork and Galway cities saw larger falls in year-on-year terms, of 3.3% and 2.1% respectively. In Limerick city, however, prices bucked the trend and are 1.1% higher than a year ago – and just 2.4% below the late 2007 peak. Outside the cities, prices in Leinster were unchanged compared to a year ago and up 0.6% in Connacht-Ulster, while in Munster they were down 1%.

The number of homes available to buy on June 1st stood at just over 13,000, up 5% on the same date last year but well below the 2019 average of 24,200. In all parts of the country, the rate at which availability has increased has slowed in recent months.