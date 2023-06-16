Japanese woman (85) makes her 39th trip to Ireland as she explores Sligo’s heritage and love of folktales

At the age of 85, Yoko Watanabe, from Japan is visiting Ireland for the 39th time. She is staying with her friend, Marie Eames McGowan in Manorhamilton. Yoko has fallen in love with the country’s beauty and its folktales. With that love she has published seven books about Irish folktales. She had been fantasising the country ever since she was just a child, but when she actually came to visit it, she fell in love. This love kept her bringing back year after year, made her learn Irish and study different writers and poets of Ireland. “I visited Ireland for the first time in 1981, but that was not the first time for me to know the country. I first came to know about Ireland when I was 7 years old. My father had a great interest in Europe and its culture. He had hundreds of books about different countries that he gave us to read. “One of them was the book of ‘Home Song’. It contained songs from England, Scotland, Ireland and other countries and the Irish song was my father’s favourite. He used to hum it all the time, then he translated the song into Japanese and told me about it. “Although it was very different when I actually came here. But Ireland was my first foreign country that I really wanted to go to.” “My first trip in 1981 happened because of my husband and kids’ encouragement and support. It was very expensive for two weeks back then. “It happened that my father-in-law had recently passed away and my husband had inherited some money. He told me that this is my only chance and I should not miss it, my kids also encouraged me to do it. “However that trip wasn’t very productive as the tour company didn’t know much about Ireland. They kept walking us around Dublin for two days of the stay. I felt disappointed and decided to come back again to explore the country and I ended up coming back 39 times. “Ireland made my life very interesting. I have some very good friends in Ireland. Two of them are my Irish teachers whom I met in Galway yesterday. I have learnt Irish from three teachers.” “Even before coming to Ireland, I had met an Irish priest in Japan, who was from Donegal and I started learning little bit of Irish from him.