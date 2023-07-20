It’s access for all at Mullaghmore beach in County Sligo

Works at beach the first in the county with others to come

Group pictured at the official launch of the Access for All project at Mullaghmore beach, County Sligo.

Wheelchairs, now available for use at Mullaghmore beach.

Sligo County Council, supported by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has made Mullaghmore beach accessible for all.

The works comprised of car park resurfacing which facilitated the addition of four new disabled car parking spaces and upgrading works to the 125m path leading to the entrance of the beach providing accessibility for all users.

Two new beach wheelchairs have also been purchased and can been booked by contacting Sligo County Council on 071 9111111 or email to enviro@sligococo.ie.

To further enhance the Access For All facilities, Swim Ireland has donated 100m of beach matting to allow wheelchair users the enjoyment of the amenities.

Present at the official opening, Leas Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Councillor Tom Fox, welcomed initiative.

“It will improve the enjoyment of Mullaghmore for all users. In opening this facility, Sligo County Council is dedicated to improving access for all to the wonderful natural amenities Sligo has to offer.”

Chair of Sligo County Council’s Disability Consultative Committee, Councillor Declan Bree, said:“This is an excellent initiative and is the first completed Access For All project at one of Sligo’s many beaches.

“It also marks the start of a focus on improving accessibility at further beaches across Sligo.”

Swim Ireland’s Head of Participation Ashley Hunter said: “Over the past few years Swim Ireland has worked in partnership with Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership and Sligo County Council to provide open water programmes at beaches across Sligo.

“The addition of beach matting at Mullaghmore will enable us to provide new open water programmes for those with reduced mobility.

“We also look forward to seeing people of reduced mobility access the beach via the matting to go open water dipping/ swimming or just to enjoy the beautiful beach.

“This project aligns to our vision for our swimmers and our commitment to ensuring that swimming is inclusive, welcoming, and accessible.”

Deirdre Lavin, SSRP Sports Co-ordinator said: “Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership is delighted to support Sligo County Council and Swim Ireland with the introduction of a beach access mat at Mullaghmore.

“It is a fantastic initiative which will allow people of all abilities to enjoy beach access and will particularly benefit people with a physical disability, wheelchair users and persons requiring a more stable surface”.