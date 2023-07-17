It was a day of rain at County Sligo Agricultural Show but spirits weren’t dampened

(L-R), Maria Walsh MEP, Nancy Lawless, Sligo County Show Best Dressed Lady and Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Cllr. Gerard Mullaney at the Sligo County Agricultural Show in Riverstown.

(L-R), Jo Gurning with Orca, Best Dog in Show and Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Cllr. Gerard Mullaney at the Sligo County Agricultural Show in Riverstown.

(L-R), Mark Farrell with Rou and Courtney Conlon with Daisy at the Sligo County Agricultural Show in Riverstown.

The torrential weather on Saturday did not deter hardy souls to visit and to compete at Sligo County Agricultural Show, with happy crowds gathering in Riverstown despite the rain.

“It’s a testament to our Show’s good name that so many came out in their wet weather gear” said Imelda Ryan-Jones, Secretary & PRO. “We are sincerely humbled by their support.”

It rained throughout the day, as well as the days leading up to Saturday, but the volunteer organisers were determined that the Show must go on.

“Our Chairman Michael Harte and I spoke at 5am on Show day and decided the safest thing to do for our visitors was to cancel some of our outdoor children’s activities as it would have been too slippery.

“However, lots of happy faces throughout the whole day was proof that the children still had a great day, and families went home with happy memories. Visitors gave thanks to the volunteer stewards stationed throughout the Show who ensured everyone departed safe and happy.”

With 293 first prizes to be won on the day, with just under 600 further runner up prizes, lots of competitors donned their rain gear and joined in the competitions.

Michael said: “All the exhibitors deserve great credit for showing their animals in such terrible conditions. Fair play to them all. And we have received great feedback thanking all our volunteers too for doing such a great job on the day.”

Lots of children competed throughout all the sections of the Show.

“We witnessed two young super stars today in the Cattle Section on their first day out showing and the rain didn’t dampen their enthusiasm” said Gerry Lenehan. “Anna and Ellen Neenan along with their dad Gerry showed the champion Simmental. Also. they got second in the young handlers class. It’s days like this that make showing cattle so worthwhile.”

In the Family Section, some of our winners were Willie Robertson of Riverstown won Greatest Grandad Award, Kathleen Noone of Geevagh won Greatest Grandmother Award, Kate O’Brien won Little Miss Riverstown, Alex & Billy Gray won Terrific Toddlers, Darragh Convey from Gurteen won Bonny Baby Under 6 months and Claire Beattie won Pride of Riverstown.

Chef John Kelly cooked up a storm in the Connacht Gold tent, sharing his recipes with visitors all day.

Thanks to Aurivo for this, and visitors went home happily with their Connacht Gold goody bags.