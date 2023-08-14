Ireland’s multi-cultural community stressed during Chinese ambassador’s visit to Sligo

Chinese ambassador He Xiangdong and his wife Madam Xia Lining with Cathaoirleach Gerard Mullaney, Cllr Declan Bree, Cllr Arthur Gibbons and Cllr Donal Gilroy.

Chief Executive Martin Lydon, Cathaoirleach Gerard Mullaney, Ambassador He Xiangdong and his wife, Madam Xia Lining pictured outside CountyHall, Riverside, Sligo.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Ambassador He Xiangdong was welcomed County Hall on Friday, 4th August.

The Ambassador was accompanied by his wife Madam Xia Lining.They were welcomed by Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerard Mullaney.

Also in attendance were Chief Executive, Martin Lydon, Councillors Declan Bree, Arthur Gibbons and Dónal Gilroy along with Director of Services John Moran and Jim Molloy.

The Cathaoirleach said it was an honour to welcome the ambassador and his wife to County Hall

Cllr Mullaney said only a few decades ago, Ireland could have been considered a relatively insular society with only modest engagement with other countries.

“Ireland was now a proudly multicultural community, one that embraces inclusion and celebrates diversity.

“We have a proud record of associations with the Republic of China. With the objective, of fostering links with China in the areas of trade, education, tourism and culture, in recent years we have signed agreements with Gansu Province and Henan Province, establishing a sister relationship with both.

“By developing a global network of friendships, we avail of the opportunity to highlight and showcase the many attractions of our wonderful county.

“We have very progressive ambitions for the future, we are excited about our ability to promote Sligo as the optimum place to live in, invest or visit,” said Cllr Mullaney.