Ireland West Airport has record-breaking six-month period as passenger numbers soar to a new high

Busiest six month period in the airport’s 38-year history

A record 367,000 passengers passed through Ireland West Airport during the period January to June 2023, making it the busiest six-month period in the airport’s 38-year history. The passenger numbers represented a 24% increase on the same period in 2022 and 1% higher than the previous busiest six-month period in 2019.

Over 300,000 passengers travelled between Ireland and the UK during the first six months of the year, an 18% increase on 2022 figures and a 7% increase on the previous busiest six-month period in 2019. In March, the airport welcomed a new service to London Heathrow with Aer Lingus, whilst Ryanair added extra capacity on services to Edinburgh, Bristol, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham for the summer period.

The airport’s services to Mainland and Continental Europe also recorded a significant increase in passenger numbers during the first six months of the year, with a 31% increase on pre pandemic 2019 passenger levels, demonstrating the significant increase in demand for European city break and sun holidays from the airport, amongst people living in the West, Northwest and Midlands regions of Ireland.

Following a strong start to 2023 the airport is forecasting passenger numbers to exceed 2019 levels and reach a record 830,000 passengers for the year. In further positive news, Ryanair launched a new weekly service to Lanzarote in March and in late June announced they will operate a new weekly service to Tenerife this winter from the airport.

Commenting on a record six months for passenger traffic at the airport, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, said: ‘The first six months have proven to be a very strong period for the airport with passenger numbers exceeding pre pandemic levels for the first time, which is very welcome news. It’s been particularly pleasing to welcome so many new customers to the airport in the first six months of the year which is reflected by the very strong numbers travelling on our sun services, in particular, in the last few months.

"Following the recent positive announcements by our airline partners Aer Lingus and Ryanair of new services to London Heathrow, Lanzarote and Tenerife, the choice of destinations on offer for customers in the West, Northwest, and Midlands region this year has never been stronger. These new routes, combined with the stress-free experience and convenience of using the airport we hope, will continue to entice new customers to the airport and experience for themselves the benefits of flying from Ireland West Airport’.