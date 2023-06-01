Ireland West Airport expects the June bank holiday week-end to be the busiest on record

Over 20,000 passengers are expected to pass through Ireland West Airport over the June bank holiday weekend with passenger numbers to be up by almost 20% versus the same period last year and 10% higher than in June 2019 in what will be the busiest June bank holiday in the airports history.

Over 120 flights are expected to arrive and depart over the coming days with flights to and from 20 international destinations, including a new daily service to London Heathrow with Aer Lingus and a new weekly service to Lanzarote with Ryanair. This weekend also sees the start of Ryanair’s twice weekly seasonal services to Barcelona and Cologne.

Looking forward to a record bank holiday weekend for passenger traffic, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport said: “The June bank holiday is always one of our busiest weekends of the year and this year we are expecting record passenger numbers which is testament to the increasing popularity of the airport amongst people living particularly in the West, Northwest and Midlands regions. This weekend also sees the return of our popular sun services to the likes of Barcelona and Cologne which will be a further boost for what we expect to be the busiest summer period on record at the airport. This is a further vote of confidence this summer as we increase our choice of destinations, offer enhanced flight schedules and the general convenience and value for money the airport offers both for flights and airport car parking combined with the popularity of the airport as the Western gateway for the Wild Atlantic Way’.