India’s Independence Day is celebrated at the home of Sligo Rovers

Jewel, Nathan and Jessel at the India Independence Day celebrations in the Showgrounds.

Mayor of Sligo, Cllr. Declan Bree speaking at the India Independence Day celebrations in the Showgorunds.

Sarita Madapalli presenting flowers to Garda Martha Carter at the India Independence Day celebrations in the Showgrounds.

Lincy Joseph presenting flowers to Frank Feighan TD at the India Independence Day celebrations in the Showgrounds.

Albert Kuriakose, P.R.O India Association Sligo presenting flowers to Tommy Higgins, Chairman Sligo Rovers at the India Independence Day celebrations in the Showgrounds.

(L-R), Nicholas Devaraj Paul, Jaisha George, Chloe Paul and Nathan Paul at the India Independence Day celebrations in the Showgrounds.

Neha Kumari, Dr Vimala Sharma, Chairperson India Association Sligo and Anushka Pathak at the India Independence Day celebrations in the Showgrounds.

Indian Independence Day was celebrated yesterday morning (Tuesday) with a flag hoisting ceremony at The Showgrounds in Sligo.

India celebrates the day of Independence from the British rule on 15th August every year, with this year marking the 77th year of freedom and democracy.

Mayor Declan Bree joined the auspicious celebration with TD Frank Feighan and chairman of Sligo Rovers Football Club, Tommy Higgins.

The event was hosted by the Indian Association of Sligo.

Cllr Bree said, “Irish and Indian histories are similar and deeply inter-twined. We have shared a history of struggle against colonialism and imperialism. In Ireland’s campaign for national independence, we regard the people of India as co-workers and allies for a common cause.”

During his address Cllr Bree mentioned Indo-Irish relations and their connections with Sligo and talked about the friendship between Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore and W.B. Yeats.

He said, “One of the examples of celebrating the alliance with the Indian Association was celebrating the life and works of the great Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore as we unveiled his bust as part of Yeats’ 150-year celebration.

“It’s an honour to join the celebration of the 77th year of independence of India. Our people certainly rejoiced when India’s right to Independence was eventually fully acknowledged.”

Sligo Rovers’ Indian born President Johnny Chadda was also remembered during the ceremony. Johnny (Dina Nath) came to Sligo in 1953 from Punjab, India. He had served almost every position at Sligo Rovers and had contributed immensely to keep the flag of the club flying.

Johnny’s son, George Chadda has also been a strong pillar of Indian Association in Sligo.

He said, “It gives me immense joy and happiness to celebrate India’s independence in the place that my father revered and dedicated a part of his life to. As a former president of Sligo Rovers and one of the founder members of the Indian Association of Sligo, he actually carved a path for all of us who are here today.”

The chairperson of Indian Association Sligo Dr Vimla Sharma said: “It is an auspicious occasion as we mark the 77th Independence Day of our country. On this day we not only celebrate our victory but also pay tribute to all the heroes who fought for it.”

India got Independence years after Ireland had already achieved it but the collaboration and friendship between the leaders of two countries is not forgotten.

The Independence Day is a reminder to all the Indians that the freedom they are enjoying today has come with a big price with thousands of freedom fighters losing their lives to achieve this..

India celebrated the day as a national festival with the Tricolor being hoisted on the Red Fort in the national capital New Delhi by the Prime Minister. The national flag is hoisted in all the schools and other government and private organisations.