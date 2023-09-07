Impact of proposed hydrogen plant raises concerns of rural County Sligo community

Concerns over what has been described as a large scale development of a hydrogen plant have been aired by councillors at Monday’s County Council meeting. Gerry McLaughlin reports

The world’s largest facility for producing hydrogen using renewable energy is the Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field

Sligo County Council will be asking An Bord Pleanala to hold a public oral hearing into plans to develop a major Hydrogen plant in West Sligo.

The call comes after concerns were raised about the €2oom plant which is proposed for Castleconnor.

The Council made the call after a motion from Cllr Declan Bree proposed that “given the complex nature of the application and the need for openness and transparency we request An Bord Pleanala to hold an oral hearing as part of the Strategic Infrastructure Development process.”

Before the meeting was a report on the Strategic Infrastructure Development (SID) application by Irish firm Mercury Renewables for a Hydrogen Plant within Castleconnor, Co Sligo and 13 no. wind turbines in Bunnyconnellan, Co Mayo, which was submitted to An Bord Pleanála last July subject to the attachment of any additional recommendations agreed by resolution at the meeting by councillors.

An SID is a specific class of development as defined in the Planning and Development Act 2000 (as amended), and generally includes large-scale projects in energy, transport, environment, and health sectors where the decision-making procedure requires an application to be submitted directly to the Board as opposed to the local planning authority.

Mercury Renewables already has planning permission for 21 wind turbines at the Firlough site. The hydrogen plant will be located approximately 600m southwest of the N59 nearby to the junction with the L6612 within the townland of Carraun, approximately 7km south of Enniscrone and 5.6km northeast of Ballina

There are various items of ancillary infrastructure to accompany and facilitate the development (e.g. substations, underground cables, highway alterations, demolition of agricultural buildings, forestry felling and replanting etc) and this includes the interconnector between the wind farm and the hydrogen plant and which will partly be located in Co Sligo.

The development will also require both construction and alterations to the local road network (e.g. widening of roads and junctions) to allow for the delivery of turbine components and a significant element of this will be within Co. Sligo.

There will be alterations to the local road network including junction widening/improvement and provision of a roundabout at the entrance to the hydrogen plant.

The construction of the hydrogen plant is anticipated to last 21 months.

Cllr Bree said the provision of renewable energy is required to meet national energy needs and replace fossil fuel use.

Renewable energy will also contribute significantly in terms of climate change mitigation, he added.

“However, I understand that serious questions have been asked about how this particular development could impact the Castleconnor community.

“I therefore believe that an oral hearing would be appropriate.”

The meeting was told the entire development consists of an application for a HydrogenPlant at Castleconnor and 13 wind turbines in Bunnyconnellan in County Mayo.

West Sligo Independent Cllr Joe Queenan said they were told that hydrogen is green energy and this was government policy.

But he said there genuine concerns in West Sligo about the location of the hydrogen plant.

He said the principle was fine but the issue had been diluted somewhat by the PR campaign the company had, in offering €500,000 per year to community groups which will be divided equally between Sligo and Mayo.

“We know nothing about this hydrogen plant and it was something new in our area.

He said it was only natural that people would have concerns. There were no public meetings but in fairness to the company they held open days in Castleconnor and Bunnyconnellan and he was at those days.

Cllr Queenan said the big issue was the water-the amount of water that was being used and the hydrogen plant would need large volumes of water.

“The company say they are going to dig it out of the ground and would use rain water.

“That was fine, but if hundreds of gallons of water were being taken out of the ground, it has to lower the water levels and it has to have environmental challenges down the line.

“The company were also saying they would take some local mains water from Lough Easkey.

“I have concerns of the environmental impact on that whole area.”

Cllr Queenan added that it was well known that anyone who applied for planning permission on the N59 from Ballisodare to the Mayo border had got zero tolerance from Transport Infrastructrue Ireland.

“And here now is a big development and I am asking the TII to treat the small people the same as the big people.”

Cllr Queenan said he was all for progress and for green energy but the Council needed to be careful as it was half Sligo and half Mayo with two different community groups and they are not together.

“We have to be careful that we get it right from our side.”

He said the proposed hydrogen plant was on the Sligo/Mayo border and while the turbines were in County Mayo, the bogs in that area were used by people in county Sligo.

If the 13 turbine development got the go ahead all the machinery would be coming up the Sligo road.

It was important that Sligo County Council staff were aware that these were very poor roads and a serious financial bond should be put in place to ensure that all these roads were re-instated.

West Sligo roads were going to be affected because of the proposed route, he stressed.

Cllr Queenan also asked that the bog roads be brought up to a proper standard as well.

And while turf cutting was in decline, these roads could also be used for walks.

Independent Cllr Marie Casserly said there were concerns in the community in west Sligo and she wondered if the planners would be submitting any other observations.

She added that there seemed to be some unanswered questions from those people who were living close to the proposed development.

Cllr Casserly said there were dangerous junctions on the N59 and they were barely mentioned in the transport and traffic report.

She wondered if the entire project was premature because there were huge transport issues.

She said the developers needed to engage a lot more with the local community.

Director of Services Dorothy Clarke said the Council has an opportunity to make a submission by September 13.

Before An Bord Pleanala make a decision, they may hold an oral hearing which meant that they would be coming down to Sligo and Mayo.

It would depend on the feedback they got through this process

Cllr Bree’s proposal was adopted.

A report from Ms Clarke concluded: “As a general point, it is noted that the submitted application and assessment tends to focus of the impact on the wind energy development and with less emphasis on the hydrogen plant.

“While this is partly understandable, it should be noted that, on an individual basis, the hydrogen plant site is a significant scale of development. As such, the Board, in making its decision, should ensure that appropriate weight and consideration should be given to this aspect of the development and the potential impacts on the environment and the proper planning and sustainable development of County Sligo.”