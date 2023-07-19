Iconic Sligo statue will not be getting a cleaning any time soon

Monument was given a makeover in 2021, Sligo Borough meeting told

There are no plans to clean the Lady Erin monument at Market Cross in Sligo, a meeting of the Borough District of Sligo was told on Monday.

Councillor Arthur Gibbons had asked for the local authority to make provision to have the Lady Erin monument and its stone base cleaned.

However, in a written report, Acting Director of Services, Emer Concannon stated that the monument was professionally cleaned in March 2021 and there were no plans to carry out any further cleaning so soon again.

The Lady Erin statue was erected in 1898, to commemorate the Rebellion of 1798.

Designed by the Dublin sculptor Herbert G. Barnes, the memorial, which is over sixteen feet high, was unveiled on September 3rd 1898.

Meanwhile, Monday’s meeting also heard a call from councillor Rosaleen O’Grady for a schedule of work to be put in place on a ongoing basis for the removal of chewing-gum from the town centre streets.

In response, Ms Concannon stated that Sligo County Council Roads Department commenced the carrying out of chewing gum removal from Sligo’s core streets in 2022.

The removal works are carried out periodically throughout the year and it was done primarily on those streets that have been recently upgraded as part of the Public Realm projects (i.e., O’Connell Street and Lower Knox Street).

She pointed out that gum removal was both expensive and time consuming and there was no budget available for an extension of the works beyond the core streets.

Cllr O’Grady also called an awareness campaign to be launched highlighting the proper disposal of chewing-gum.

Ms Concannon in a written reply stated that Sligo County Council had partnered with the Gum Litter Taskforce Campaign and a Gum Roadshow has been booked in Sligo for 9th August.

This interactive Roadshow worked with local authorities and communities across the country to carry out fun and engaging education and awareness initiatives that demonstrate the proper means of gum disposal and raise awareness of the environmental and fiscal impacts of gum litter. More information would be distributed to councillors in advance of the roadshow.

Meanwhile, work will be undertaken by Sligo County Council to address the concerns relating to the overgrown vegetation on the City View footpaths to ensure all pedestrians have unrestricted access.

The issue was raised at the meeting by Councillor Gino O’Boyle who had asked the council to cut the overgrown branches and leaves growing out on the footpath at City View as it was causing obstruction to pedestrians with disabilities.

Councillor Tom MacSharry asked that the outdoor staff clean up and cut back the overgrowth at the alleyway in Doorly Park.

Ms Concannon replied that Sligo County Council Roads Department would carry out maintenance works in the alleyway at Doorly Park over the coming period.