Honour for Sligoman in London in recognition of his charity work

Sligo native, Brendan Gallagher, was recently awarded an honorary BEM (British Empire Medal), for his charity work, supporting children with physical disabilities and sensory needs, in the North London area where he has lived for over thirty years.

Brendan works as a Customer Services Manager with the Transport for London organisation. He became a volunteer with its Children’s Fund in 2001 and in his role as chairman, he and his colleagues have raised over £100,000, supporting children with learning difficulties and those facing adversity. The projects they have supported include providing equipment and facilities for schools that cater for students with special needs, funding a school excursion to Germany and day-trips to the seaside. Honorary British Awards are given to non-British citizens in recognition of their exceptional contributions to community and charity work.

An assistant headteacher at one of the schools supported by Brendan’s work said she was “truly delighted that Brendan’s work and ongoing commitment had been recognised.” Caroline Brown of the Richard Cloudesley School in Islington described Brendan as “a special man who quietly empowers others to make a difference.”

Mike Brown MVO, London's Transport Commissioner, said: "Brendan really deserves this recognition for his selfless efforts to improve the lives of children with physical disabilities and additional sensory needs, while also working hard to make sure that customers using the Northern line get to where they need to be. He is an inspiration both within TfL and the wider community."

Brendan is from Newtownholmes in Sligo, a son of the late Joe and Kathleen Gallagher. His only sister, Gay Devaney, lives in Breeogue and runs a successful driving school. His brother Frankie is based in Dublin, Kevin lives in Co Mayo and Vincent recently retired in Perth, Australia. His oldest brother, Eugene, died in 2019.

Brendan said: “I am pleased to be recognised with this honour and I hope that it inspires more people to realise the positive impact they can have on their community, whether that’s making a donation or taking on a more active role through fundraising. It is truly wonderful to see the effect that the money we raise on the Northern line can make, seeing children’s faces light up in surprise, excitement and laughter.”