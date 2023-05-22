Help needed on family food bills say two Sligo/Leitrim TDs

Call for action by the government on food price rises

Two Sligo/Leitrim TDs have been critical of the Government’s response at tackling the rising costs of food a grocery bills.

Deputy Martin Kenny said the burden that the escalating cost of living is placing on workers and families was completely unsustainable.

The Sinn Féin TD said: “There is no sense of urgency from government to tackle this issue, and I am calling on government and independent TD’s to stand up for the people we represent across Sligo, Leitrim, north Roscommon and south Donegal.

“This pressure has been exacerbated by the government’s failure to intervene to reduce energy bills or provide mortgage relief from ever-rising interest rates.

“Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are completely out of touch with the cost-of-living strain being placed on households.

“Their challenges are being compounded by soaring grocery and food bills, which have increased by almost 17% over the past year.”

“Inflation in Irish supermarkets is at the highest level ever recorded by retail analysts Kantar across the past 12 months, with the 12-week period to April 16th alone showing the rate of food inflation at 16.6%.

“That means average annual grocery bills would rise by approximately €1,200 if consumers maintain the same shopping habits, and government inaction has led to a growing reliance on food banks.

“The rate increases announced by government in Budget 2023 to social welfare recipients and pensioners significantly fell far short of what was required to cope with inflation, despite proposals brought forward by Sinn Féin and others who recognised the need for greater weekly social welfare increases.

“The escalating costs now facing households across the state is completely unsustainable and something has to give. That requires government intervention.

“This week, in a motion brought forward by Louise O’Reilly, Sinn Féin is calling on government to do all in its power to ensure savings made by supermarkets and large food retailers in respect to falling input costs are passed on to consumers through lower grocery prices.

“Government must also instruct the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to investigate possible price-gouging in the retail food and grocery sector.

“They must also further increase weekly social welfare and pension rates to stem the flow of families and pensioners into food poverty.

“In addition, we are calling on government to amend the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Bill 2022 to give the proposed Agri-Food Regulator powers to investigate anti-competitive practices in the agri-food supply chain.

“The government cannot continue their hands-off approach while workers and families suffer.”

Independent TD Marian Harkin said that inflation of food prices and shrinkflation of product sizes are crucifying the consumer.

“The spiralling inflation in food prices allied to the shrinkflation and contraction of product sizes are a perfect recipe for profiteering,

“When I was unpacking my shopping last week I noticed a new pack of freezer bags I had bought contained 22 units whereas an older pack in the press, bought three months ago contained 30 units.

“This represented a decrease of over 25%. With inflation running at 16.6pc, large multinationals and large supermarkets are increasing profits while ordinary consumers are in disbelief at their grocery bills.

“Food price inflation hits every family but it has a disproportionately negative impact on families on social welfare and families on low incomes.

“It also hits people with disabilities whose annual cost of living is increased by a minimum of €9,000 due to their disability. Adding food price inflation on top of this without any parallel supports in disability allowance means that many people with disabilities have to go without essentials”

While Deputy Harkin wished Minister Richmond well at his forthcoming meeting with the Retail Forum, she expressed her doubts as to whether any real progress could be made. “This is a consultative body and turkeys don’t vote for Christmas.”

Deputy Harkin also lamented the fact that the proposed food regulator being put in place by Government for the agri-food chain does not have the tools nor the legislative basis to effectively stamp out anti-competitive practices in the agri food supply chains.

“We need a food regulator with real power, like in certain other European countries such as France, to help ensure that those in a dominant position in the grocery sector do not abuse their buying power.

“Food inflation and energy price inflation have hollowed out any social welfare increases from last year’s budget along with any supports given by Government.

“Many families are feeling the pain of this significant increase in food prices. It is essential that Government acts to protect consumers,” Deputy Harkin concluded.