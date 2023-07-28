Heavy rainfall expected in Sligo as status yellow rain warning issued

After two weekends of heavy rain in Sligo, the county is set to be hit again with another miserable Saturday as Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for the county.

Sligo, Donegal and Leitrim could see heavy showers across the day on Saturday, with Met Eireann warning of frequent, heavy showers.

Localised flooding could follow heavy rain.

The last two weekends in Sligo, particularly Saturdays, have brought heavy rain, a huge disappointment for the numerous events and festivals taking place over the weekends during the busy summer period.

The warning comes into effect on Saturday, July 29, at 9am and will remain in place until 11.59pm.