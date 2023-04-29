Health Minister Stephen Donnelly officially opens two Sligo health centres

The two centres are part of the HSE Enhanced Community Care programme which aims to offer services within the community.

Drumcliffe Primary Care Centre has been operational since July 2022 and offers a number of services to the community including Physiotherapy, Dietetics - Primary Care and Paediatric Service, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) / Addiction Services, Public Health Nursing / Child Services, Occupational Therapy and Community Medical Services. Drumcliffe Family Practice GP services are located at the centre.

At the opening Minister Donnelly met with service users, HSE management and staff. He also took the opportunity to meet with local artists Annie West and Fergus Lawlor and photographer Ciaran McHugh who all provided local artwork for the centre.

Minister Donnelly also officially opened Grange Primary Care Centre. The centre, which has been operational since March 2023, offers services including Public Health Nursing Services, Occupational Therapy Services, Speech and Language Therapy, Community Medicine, Physiotherapy and Smoking Cessation Services. Dr Niall Hever is operating GP services at the primary care centre. The PCC is an outreach location for the Chronic Disease hub for the area with plans for the delivery of both diagnostic and intervention services. A wide variety of Mental Health Services will also be delivered on site with members of the team re-located to the new building.

In addition, there are separate facilities for Ambulance services to provide cover from there when available.

Minister Donnelly met with some of the local ladies in Grange who in the winter of 1999 came together to create the Millennium Quilt, which marked historic local events and places of beauty in the run up to the year 2000. The quilt is now framed in the reception of the Grange Primary Care Centre.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, T.D., said “I’m delighted to be here in County Sligo to officially open Drumcliffe and Grange Primary Care Centres, totalling an investment of €5.5 million in community based health services. ECC is a huge investment in community healthcare services, aiming to provide more services closer to people’s homes, and provide extra services for older people, or people who live with long-term health conditions.”

Head of Service Primary Care Mandy Doyle said “it is a wonderful occasion for North Sligo to have the Minister for Health here today to open not one but two primary care centres. Both centres offer a variety of services locally in one place and are an excellent example of the Enhanced Community Care programme in action. People can access the services they need while staying out of the acute hospital.”