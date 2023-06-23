Guided tour this Saturday along one of Sligo’s most stunning beaches

Clean Coasts are teaming up with the National Parks and Wildlife Service to host a guided walk on Streedagh Beach in North Sligo. NPWS rangers will be discussing the wonderful habitats and species that make this site a nationally important sand dune system. In addition, representatives from Sligo County Council and ATU’s SCORE project will be discussing dune restoration and monitoring works that are currently taking place.

Clean Coasts has been involved in the protection and conservation of the Irish coastline for 20 years. In that time, the programme has supported many coastal communities in their conservation endeavours through project facilitation of dune restoration works, hosting awareness raising events, developing educational resources and interpretive signage, creating campaigns such as ‘Enjoy and Protect’ and collaborating on national projects and campaigns such as #ProtectOurDunes.

Coastal sand dunes play a pivotal role in safeguarding coastal communities, serving as the first line of defense against coastal flooding and the relentless force of storms. They are not only essential for coastal protection but also provide a critical habitat for numerous plant and animal species.

