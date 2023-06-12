Green Minister Ryan ‘not for turning’ on pulling funding from vital Sligo to Galway road project

The visit of Minister of State Jack Chambers to Sligo County Council last Friday to discuss the N17 has been described as extremely disappointing by one councillor.

Minister Chambers met with councillors and officials in the wake of Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan’s trip to the same council recently where he stated there would be no money for the N17 upgrade for many years, effectively putting a halt to the project.

“The meeting (with Minister of State Jack Chambers) was extremely disappointing,” said Cllr Declan Bree.

“Taking into consideration that he had travelled to Sligo and had specifically requested all 18 councillors and senior officials to meet with him regarding the N17 Roads Project, there was a sense of optimism in advance of the meeting.

“Given the fact that he is also Junior Minister in the Department of Transport added to the raised hopes. Some people were of the opinion that he had spoken with the Senior Minister Eamon Ryan before travelling to Sligo, and had managed to convince Minister Ryan to change his attitude and commit to supporting the N17 Project.

“However, it would appear that Eamon Ryan is not for changing and that he is sticking to his announcement that there will be no funding for the N17 Road Project for many years.

“I and other councillors pointed out that the N17 Project was included in the Government’s National Development Plan for Ireland 2040. It was also pointed out by engineers that the sum the Council was seeking to advance the project over the next five years was extremely modest.

“Unfortunately the Junior Minister could tell us nothing, only to repeat that the project was included in the National Development Plan and that no decision would be made regarding Department budgets until later in the year.

“He clearly was not in a position to contradict the statement by Eamon Ryan that no funding would be made available for the project for many years.

“Council roads staff told the meeting that in order to progress the project from Phase 2 Option Selection, to Phase 4 Planning, it is projected that allocations of €2.5million would be required for 2024, €3.0million for 2025, €1.2million for 2026 and €1million for both 2027 and 2028. That is a total sum of less than €8.7 million over a five year period.

“Taking into consideration that the annual budget of the Department of Transport each year is approximately €3.5 billion, the funding required over five years to advance the N17 project to the Planning phase can only be described as a pittance.

“Despite this the Junior Minister was unable to give us even the slightest commitment on funding.

“Given the tiny amount of funding required it should now be clear that Eamon Ryan and the Greens have no interest in Sligo and the West and they have no interest in sustainable and balanced regional development.

“They don’t want the N17 road upgraded and they don’t want the Western Rail Corridor linking Sligo to Galway. Their only interest is in providing funding for a bicycle track/greenway linking Collooney with Bellaghy and I believe they want that bicycle track/greenway built on top of the existing rail corridor, so as to prevent the rail link being reopened.

“I can only assume that the Junior Minister did his best, but it is clear that Eamon Ryan and the Greens are not for turning. It also appears that Fine Geal and Fianna at a national level are not prepared to challenge Minister Ryan.” said Cllr Bree