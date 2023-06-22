Grab a Sligo town centre apartment for possibly as little as €65,000

Five flats in a Sligo town centre apartment block are going under the hammer as separate lots in a June 29 auction hosted online by youbid.ie. Four of the units have tenants, while one is vacant, and bidding begins at €65,000.

One of the units in Bayview Apartments, Markievicz Road, is currently empty, while the other four have tenants.

Measuring 47 sqm, Apartment One is a vacant, one-bed flat on the first floor with sea views towards Sligo Bay.

Bidding begins at €80,000.

Although the property requires some upgrading, agents expect strong interest from first-time buyers and investors.

Apartment Two is a second-floor, one-bed unit, measuring 47 sqm.

Bidding for the property, which has river views and is currently being rented for €494 per month, begins at €65,000.

Apartment Three is a third-floor, one-bed, flat with river views.

Bids for the property, which measures 47 sqm and attracts a monthly rental income of €520 per month, begin at €70,000.

The fourth apartment is a two-bed unit on the first floor, and bidding begins at €75,000; at present, tenants are paying a monthly rent of €625.

Apartment Five is a two-bed unit, also on the first floor, with tenants paying €650 a month.

Built approximately 20 years ago, the apartment block is within walking distance of all local amenities including shops, stores and places to eat and drink.

Eighteen lots from 10 counties are going under the virtual hammer in youbid.ie’s June 29 sale.

