Good road and rail network in region vital for Ireland West Airport says Chief Executive

Joe Gilmore Chief Executive of Ireland West Airport Knock makes a presentation to Cllr Declan Bree, Mayor of Sligo. On left is Cllr Michael Connolly, Chair of the Western Inter-County Railway Committee.

The Chief Executive of Ireland West Airport Knock, Joe Gilmore has told members of the Western Inter-County Railway Committee, that the development of good road and rail connections on the north-south axis from Donegal to the regional capital of Galway will be critically important for the future growth of the airport.

The Inter-County Railway Committee, is a joint initiative by members of seven local authorities, including Sligo County Council, committed to restoring passenger and freight rail services on the Western Rail Corridor linking Sligo with Galway and Limerick, were

In a wide-ranging presentation to the Committee at the Airport Mr Gilmore pointed to the importance of developing both the N17 and the currently disused Sligo-Galway railway in order to provide modern and efficient connectivity to the airport.

“Rail is the most sustainable form of transport and the extension of the Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Claremorris and onwards to Sligo has an important part to play in the future development of the airport,” he said

“Rail is strongly supported in our plans and ideally we would like to see a rail spur from a redeveloped Western Rail Corridor to the airport.

Alternatively, an electric shuttle from one of our local stations such as Kiltimagh or Charlestown would be desirable. Our new service to Heathrow with Aer Lingus and the global connectivity it now provides for the region makes it imperative that there is an improved transport infrastructure, both road and rail, in place to support key routes such as this.”

Mr Gilmore outlined plans to double the number of overseas visitors to 400,000 and noted that half of those employed in IWAK live in towns like Kiltimagh, Charlestown and Tubbercurry.

Recent years have seen the airport coming more into the national spotlight with high-profile visits from luminaries such as Pope Francis and US President Joe Biden.

The airport now serves more than 20 destinations across Europe with huge numbers travelling to and from the UK.

The airport is also confident of achieving the major milestone of one million passengers in the next number of years.

Mr. Gilmore welcomed Committee member and newly-elected Mayor of Sligo, Cllr Declan Bree to the airport and presented him with a special plaque to mark the occasion.

The Cathaoirleach of the Committee, Galway councillor Michael Connolly, thanked the Chief Executive for his warm welcome and support and said that the airport was an inspiration to all who are working to secure 21st century transport infrastructure for the west and northwest. Noting that the Railway Committee represents seven County Councils from Clare to Donegal he reiterated the unwavering support of all local representatives for the continued expansion and development of Ireland West Airport.